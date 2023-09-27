ATRS commits to energy transition fund

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System has committed $50m to EnCap Energy Transition Fund II, confirmed by a source at the pension.

Institution: Arkansas Teacher Retirement System

Headquarters: Little Rock, US

AUM: $20.28 billion

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System has committed $50 million to EnCap Energy Transition Fund II, confirmed by a source at the pension.

EnCap Energy Transition Fund II is a real asset fund launched in June 2022 and is primarily focused on creating new companies to pursue the development of low carbon energy infrastructure in North America. The Fund, which has a $2 billion target, will make control investments in 8-12 portfolio companies each requiring $50 million to 400 million of fund equity.

