Brookfield’s 10.5GW Microsoft deal places ‘certainty of delivery’ over price

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
The landmark deal is the first between an asset manager and a tech giant, and it has ‘potential to expand’, according to Brookfield Renewable’s US CEO, Stephen Gallagher.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination