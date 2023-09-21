Australian competition watchdog opposes Transurban toll road deal

The decision is the first time the ACCC has blocked a Transurban toll road deal and opens the door for other investors to acquire a majority stake in EastLink.

Australia’s competition watchdog has blocked the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Horizon Roads, the operator of the EastLink toll road in Melbourne, by Transurban.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced its decision on Thursday following months of consideration, concluding that Transurban’s purchase would be likely to substantially lessen competition for future toll road concessions in the state of Victoria.

Transurban owns and operates every toll road in Australia except EastLink and the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel, the latter operated by the New South Wales government. Another toll road, the North East Link in Melbourne, is under construction and will be operated by the Victorian government once it opens in 2028.

This is the first time that Transurban has ever had a toll road acquisition or investment blocked by the ACCC. The ACCC declined to block the firm’s bid for Sydney toll road WestConnex in 2018 after accepting a promise from the Australian Securities Exchange-listed firm to publish traffic data – a decision widely criticised by other potential Australian toll road investors.

In a statement explaining the ACCC’s decision on EastLink, ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said: “The proposed acquisition would result in Transurban entrenching its position in Victoria, and prevent the entry of a rival operator which could compete closely for future toll road concessions in Victoria. Transurban would operate every single private-sector controlled toll road in Australia.

“The ACCC received submissions expressing strong concerns from stakeholders. We also received a submission from the Victorian government outlining its concerns. The ACCC placed some significance on the concerns expressed by the Victorian government.

“We have concluded that if Transurban doesn’t acquire Horizon Roads, it would likely be acquired by a potential long-term rival and could be used as a platform to develop the capabilities needed to compete more strongly for other toll road concessions.

“We therefore found that Transurban acquiring Horizon Roads would likely deter the emergence of a key rival for future toll road concessions.”

The ACCC went on to say that Transurban’s scale and in-house modelling capabilities give it a “material advantage” over rival bidders for toll roads and that the acquisition of EastLink would entrench this further. The regulator said Transurban was able to model options for roads “more quickly and cost-effectively than its rivals”.

In addition, the ACCC said it had considered the extent to which the Victorian government was able to constrain Transurban and would be able to ensure a level playing field for future toll road concession auctions in the state.

“We acknowledge that the Victorian government can run open tender processes, but where one party has material incumbency advantages compared to other firms who may be considering bidding there is less likely to be effective competition for future sale processes,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

In a statement to shareholders, Transurban said: “Transurban notes the ACCC’s decision with disappointment. Transurban is confident that the proposed acquisition would not substantially lessen competition.

“Transurban is closely reviewing the decision and will consider all the options available to it. Transurban notes that the ACCC’s decision is the result of an informal merger clearance process and not a conclusive finding of law.”

The majority stake in EastLink is being sold by asset manager CP2, which led a consortium to take the roll road private from the ASX in 2011. CP2 paid A$2.2 billion at the time to acquire the 65 percent of ConnectEast, as the operator of the road was then known, that it did not already own.

Other investors in the asset at the time included the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme, NZ Super Fund, Danish pension fund manager ATP, Dutch pension fund manager APG, Korea’s National Pension Service, the China Investment Corporation and the Korean Teachers’ Credit Union.