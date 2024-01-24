AustralianSuper looks abroad for future expansion

Global head of real assets Nik Kemp outlines how the superfund is looking to grow its infra business and address its underallocation to European assets.

London’s newest neighbourhood covers 67 chic acres behind the central King’s Cross Station. Facebook has a workplace there. Google is set to join in grandiose style. The area is a hub for AI and biomedical research. And AustralianSuper owns nearly 70 percent of the development and has based its growing London office there.

Despite AustralianSuper’s 14 percent allocation to unlisted infrastructure, recent headlines have focused mostly on the listed side of the business, courtesy of the superfund’s role in derailing Brookfield Asset Management’s takeover of Origin Energy, in Australia. According to Nik Kemp, AustralianSuper’s global head of real assets – the newly formed umbrella for both real estate and infrastructure – Origin remains dear to the investor.

“We think it’s a good story at Origin. Clearly, others do, too. And it’ll be a business that, down in Australia, keeps growing for a while,” says Kemp.

In the unlisted space, there’s been the purchase of a significant minority stake in the EMEA side of DigitalBridge’s Vantage data centre platform. And Kemp has high hopes for digital. “The sector’s got some great tailwinds at the moment. We hope Vantage will grow a lot and we envisage that we’ll keep deploying capital into it for many years,” Kemp says.

The Vantage deal was worth €1.5 billion, and investments must be of scale to attract AustralianSuper’s attention, says Kemp. “We’ve got a £25 billion ($31.7 billion; €29 billion) portfolio today, growing to £60 billion to £70 billion, so it doesn’t make sense for us to have a £200 million position.”

Follow the people

A key theme for the superfund is growth in people. “We are conscious of the broader demographic shifts that are going on. Where that plays out is in GDP-type assets such as logistics and transport.”

The focus on demographics means that South America and India are getting a look in, though AustralianSuper is heavily skewed towards developed markets.

“India has a fantastic underlying thematic around the demographics. But we thought it was really hard to get into India, so we invested next to the NIIF [the government-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited] and own a portion of the GP as well. And that allows us strategic access to India,” explains Kemp.

As for Europe, AustralianSuper is beefing up its London office to allow for growth, says Kemp: “We are underrepresented in Europe at the moment. In infrastructure, about 13 percent of the portfolio is in Europe – ideally, it would be closer to a third. And then a third in the US and a third in Australia over time.”

AustralianSuper is the largest fund of its kind in Australia, with more than AU$300 billion ($197 billion; €181.6 billion) of AUM, 3.3 million members and around 1,400 members joining daily. The expectation is for the Fund to be over AU$700 billion by 2030, says Kemp, adding that “we’re mapping out to AU$1 trillion beyond that”.

Going direct

Since its inception, AustralianSuper has shifted toward direct investing. “We were the first industry superannuation fund to start investing directly. When I joined 11 years ago in the infrastructure team, 99 percent of our money was invested through GPs. Today, it’s about 40-50 percent invested through managers,” he says. Much of that is legacy investment through IFM that is partially owned by AustralianSuper.

Going direct brings better control and allows AustralianSuper to profit more from the various points in the cycle, explains Kemp. This control is even more pronounced since there is no set investment period. “We’re very flexible. We’ve held assets for decades, and others we’ve only held for three or four years with a view to recycle capital and generate greater returns for members.”

It is not, however, game over for GPs.

“One thing we like to do with GPs is sidecar investments. In a perfect world, we want to at least get in one for one out of the gates,” says Kemp, adding that sidecar investments allow GPs to look at positions they couldn’t otherwise have done.

The decision to go direct is also not set in stone. “If it’s better to go with an internal team versus a GP, we’ll make the decision on what’s best for the members,” says Kemp. “But not charging 2 percent fees means that you’re starting a fair way ahead.”

The not-for-profit superfund relies on performance to attract new members and, unlike in many other geographies, their clients can easily change pensions provider. This provides a clear focus for AustralianSuper. “We have a really simple objective and that’s to make money for our members,” says Kemp. “They don’t really care what we invest in as long as we’re making them money.”

The focus extends to investments in the energy transition. “We are absolutely conscious of the green need and the green thematic,” says Kemp. “We are investing in energy transition. We do have quite a bit of money already invested in that space and believe that to keep deploying and investing in renewables is simply necessary. What we won’t do though, is we won’t go out and invest in an offshore wind farm that’s going to lose money.”

Greening real estate also has appeal, says Kemp. “When it comes to decarbonisation, it’s not always just done on the generation side. If you’re able to make your underlying assets greener, it can be more effective in some regards.”

Looking ahead, Kemp sees plenty of opportunities and finds that AustralianSuper is in a good position to make use of them.

“We’re expecting a bit of a slowdown in the economy. And when you see that coming, you want to have sufficient liquidity so you’re able to deploy into opportunities both listed and unlisted, if the price is right,” says Kemp. “We can sit back and look at the landscape and try and work out where we want to play.”