AustralianSuper opposes Brookfield-EIG bid for Origin Energy

AustralianSuper, the largest superannuation fund in Australia with more than A$300 billion ($190 billion; €180 billion) in funds under management, has come out strongly against the proposed A$18.7 billion acquisition of ASX-listed Origin Energy by a consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management and EIG Partners.

After weeks of speculation in the market following a September announcement that said the fund felt the bid was “substantially below” its estimate of Origin’s long-term value, a spokesperson said on Tuesday that AustralianSuper would vote its shares against the takeover scheme at a planned meeting on 23 November.

The fund owns 13.67 percent of Origin’s shares, making it the firm’s largest shareholder. It increased its stake by 1.02 percent in September prior to its previous announcement, taking it to its current position.

The proposed take-private deal would see Origin separated into two businesses, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas. Brookfield’s $15 billion Global Transition Fund, alongside investors GIC and Temasek, would own the former – largely responsible for power generation and retailing – and EIG’s LNG platform MidOcean Energy would own the latter. The integrated gas segment includes Origin’s upstream gas interests and a 27.5 percent stake in the Australia Pacific LNG project.

The consortium landed on a purchase price of A$8.912 per share, comprising A$5.78 per share and $2.19 per share, and based on an assumed AUD/USD exchange rate of 0.7. Currency movements since the agreement was announced in March 2023 mean the deal is now worth around A$8.80 per share.

AustralianSuper’s spokesperson said its investment process centres around “determining the long-term intrinsic value of the companies we invest in on behalf of our members” and that it believes Origin has a “highly strategic portfolio of assets to participate in, and benefit from, the energy transition”.

It said the energy transition, as Australia and the globe moves towards net zero by 2050, had “further enhanced the value of strategic energy transition platforms” like Origin.

Origin Energy published a report by independent expert Grant Samuel on 19 October that valued Origin in the range of A$8.45-A$9.48 per share and deemed the Brookfield-EIG offer to be “fair and reasonable”. But it also included an unusual “roll forward” valuation that suggested a fair valuation at the time of the scheme implementation date on 18 December could be approximately 40 cents per share higher at the bottom end of the valuation range.

AustralianSuper said it has a different view of key assumptions and other inputs continued in the independent expert’s report (IER), and as such has a different view on Origin’s valuation.

Second opinion

The fund engaged energy consultancy Frontier Economics to test the assumptions used by Grant Samuel, saying: “Frontier Economics is also of the opinion that the assumptions used in the independent expert’s report to derive a business valuation are unrealistically low. The IER valuation multiples are significantly below the multiples form a number of recent relevant transactions and the trading multiples of relevant comparable companies.”

In particular, AustralianSuper said Octopus Energy, in which Origin Energy has a 20 percent shareholding and a board seat, is a “valuable standalone business” that could be leveraged by Origin to “create Australia’s leading energy supplier for the long term”.

It also said Origin is “an ideal platform to invest in the energy transition while capturing value from its strategic assets and market position”, an acknowledgement of the attractiveness of Origin’s large retail customer base and gas peaking generation assets, and that its stake in Australian Pacific LNG would also see it benefit from “likely continued strong global demand for [liquefied natural gas]”.

The board of Origin Energy continued to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme when it published the IER last month. It had not issued any statement in response to the AustralianSuper statement at time of publication.

The bid was recently cleared by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which said it was willing to overlook competition concerns because of the likely acceleration to Australia’s energy transition that would be spurred by Brookfield’s investment in particular.