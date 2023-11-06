Avoiding obsolescence: Facing the future

An infrastructure investor, by definition, needs to think long-term. This is one of the features of the asset class that creates a natural bias towards investing in assets that are regarded as sustainable. After all, there is little point in ploughing funds into an asset that can be expected to suffer a gradual decline in value as a result of either policy shifts or technological advances in rival industries.

“All of the assets we look at need to be businesses and business models that will exist in 20 to 30 years,” says Harri Halonen, partner at Nordic-focused infrastructure manager CapMan.

He notes that being able to demonstrate that assets fit into a wider narrative around sustainability is vital for being able to access a larger universe of investors at exit. “Sustainability is a ‘must have’ for most investors, and that will only increase,” Halonen says.

But building a portfolio that is fit for the future is easier said than done. For one thing, no-one can be sure what the future looks like. Which technologies will emerge triumphant? Will governments really stay committed to net zero? And how will assets cope with the pressures of physical climate risks?

At the same time, infrastructure fund managers also have to be wary of taking on too much risk with technologies that have not fully proven their commerciality. A delicate balance needs to be struck between investing in future-facing industries without assuming excessive first-mover risk.

Future-proofing

Focusing on the long-term value of assets, such that they will be attractive to buyers many years in the future, goes to the heart of what it means to be an infrastructure investor.

Richard Marshall, head of infrastructure research at German asset manager DWS, believes that managers are not doing their jobs if they neglect the systematic trends that leave assets stranded. “The risk in this day and age of stranded assets should be quite small.”

Managers, Marshall points out, need to be on top of the “concrete, irreversible or thematic trends that exist in the market – the things that you know are true today and will be true for forever”.

“[Investors are] rightly concerned – and so are their insurers” Elizabeth Drake

CPCS

Yet gaining comfort that assets are ‘future-proof’ is harder than it used to be. Climate change itself is an important factor. Investors are “rightly concerned – and so are their insurers” about physical climate risks creating stranded assets, says Elizabeth Drake, climate change practice leader at infrastructure consultancy CPCS.

“The increased frequency and severity of climate-related events – floods, wildfires, landslides – is definitely on the radar of more and more people. Whereas an investor considering building a new road or railway or bridge may have planned for a one-in-100-year flood risk, they now have to do some serious analysis and they might have to build it for a one-in-20-year flood risk.”

First-mover risk

Meanwhile, the dilemma around first-mover risk is a major preoccupation of fund managers investing in the energy transition. “That is a question we spend a lot of time on,” says Halonen. “We are seeing a lot of early-stage companies coming up that we think are very interesting, but it isn’t the right risk profile for us and our investors.”

Hydrogen is one technology that divides opinion among infrastructure investors. Advocates of hydrogen are convinced it will soon play an indispensable role in global energy and industrial systems. Critics dismiss such claims as hot air.

Marshall notes that “it is very hard to see the demand picture” for certain emerging assets, such as hydrogen and biomethane. “The supply side, the regulatory environment can improve, and you can build more capacity. Is there a market for the offtake? That is the key question.”

Certain technologies clearly have been able to demonstrate their commercial viability, to the point where they are attractive for infrastructure funds. Lauren Pamma, programme director at the Green Finance Institute, says investors are increasingly comfortable with writing cheques for EV charging infrastructure. “We are starting to see infrastructure funds looking at these sorts of assets as well, rather than just private equity.”

Government policy

Notwithstanding ongoing challenges, Pamma says that one reason why investment in EV charging has begun to gain traction in the UK is that local authorities are willing to provide operators with long-term contracts. In other areas of policy, however, investors can be much less confident about the long-term direction.

This was illustrated recently in the UK with the government’s backtracking on key areas of its net-zero approach. Meanwhile, in the US, capital has been flowing rapidly into renewable energy and associated industries since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year. But some wonder how long this trend can be sustained.

“There have been more and more questions being asked about what the IRA looks like if a new administration were to come in at the next election,” says Marshall. While many bemoan the apparent slowness in European policymaking on energy, Marshall says the continent has generally been “more strategic in nature”, as it pursues both climate and energy security objectives.

Certainly, jurisdictions that are able to demonstrate a long-term commitment to sustainability goals are better placed to attract capital into their energy and industrial infrastructure. In the Nordic countries, for example, which are among the global leaders in the use of renewable energy and the adoption of electric vehicles, support for sustainability is deeply entrenched.

“Sustainability has been a key part for Nordic societies for a longer period and I think Nordic governments have been instrumental in driving that forward,” says Halonen. While new governments might “bring their own dynamics”, as seen with policy shifts on nuclear energy in Sweden, a drastic change in policy is very unlikely.

“Overall, the political and regulatory support is definitely there to drive and increase sustainability and the green shift,” Halonen says.