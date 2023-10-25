Aware Super is betting on distributed energy in its home market of Australia, committing A$300 million ($191 million; €180 million) to a platform that it hopes will generate higher returns than investing in large-scale renewables.

The superannuation fund, which had around A$160 billion in funds under management as of 1 July, 2023, has partnered with Birdwood Energy to create the platform, which will develop smaller-scale wind, solar and battery energy storage system projects.

The platform has already purchased two operating solar farms that it will add battery systems to, as well as investing in a separate commercial renewable asset finance business.

It has a further 10 grid solar and battery projects that it is preparing to construct, part of a “significant” pipeline that could grow as large as A$2 billion over time, Aware Super infrastructure and real assets portfolio manager Jiren Zhou told Infrastructure Investor.

“We support the energy transition and think it is a responsible thing to do, but we need to make a return for our members,” Zhou said.

“We already have more than A$2 billion in various renewable energy and energy transition assets, largely in utility-scale wind and solar. We realised that to continue to support [the energy transition] we needed to diversify – we need to use all the tools in the toolbox to solve [the challenge of] the energy transition.

“This led us to think about distributed energy – compared to utility-scale, it’s smaller, and it has other advantages in that it’s relatively cheaper to build, it’s quicker to deploy [capital], and there are a lot fewer issues around social licence.”

Zhou said the fund invested in Birdwood some time ago, with its capital used to help fund the rollout of Birdwood’s project pipeline. He said that Aware Super wanted to invest in a platform as a way to get around the size issue of distributed energy projects, where they are individually too small to make worthwhile investments in.

Returns premium

“The other reason we are doing this,” Zhou said, “is that we can pick up a premium on returns, because less people are bidding on these assets – on a relative basis, returns are a bit more attractive than large-scale assets where a lot of people turn up for auctions.”

Birdwood Energy founder and CEO Scott McGregor said a typical project would be under 100MW of capacity and will see solar or wind assets paired with batteries to reduce volatility for the investors. The vast majority of the firm’s investments will see it roll up other developers’ projects to create scale, as well as carrying out a small number of its own developments to aid with understanding the market.

“We’ve got about a A$2 billion pipeline,” said McGregor. “This will be a patient roll-out and we’ve focused on relieving the bottlenecks that mean these types of projects often don’t happen.

“On a big project, you have debt and then other delays around the grid. This is all funded by equity – and we want to almost commodotise these projects with the same operational and capital efficiencies, rolling them out in stages, month by month. It doesn’t make sense to go through all your resources on a bespoke project – you don’t get those efficiencies.

“We don’t expect to have problems deploying capital given the model. There are a lot of developers that need help and there are plenty you can work with if you have the right approach with the right team.”

Connection headaches

McGregor pointed to grid congestion and the slow build-out of much-needed transmission infrastructure in Australia as a significant hurdle for utility-scale renewable energy development that Birdwood can circumvent.

“We don’t need a centralised energy system in my view,” said McGregor. “Distributed energy infrastructure is faster and cheaper to deploy – you’ve just got to find scale, and pull that together in a capital-efficient manner.”

The platform will service retail, commercial and industrial customers through offtake agreements.

The investment by Aware Super represents its latest foray into platform investments, following its launch of the Intermodal Terminal Company in December 2022. The ITC is a platform that is acquiring, building and operating an independent network of intermodal terminals and is managed in-house by Aware Super’s direct infrastructure investment team.