Benchmarking the Inflation Reduction Act’s progress

A year after it came into force, the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act are beginning to be seen.

The Inflation Reduction Act was greeted with plenty of superlatives last year when US President Joe Biden approved the bill. Onlookers speculated that the clean energy package could spur as much as $3 trillion in renewable energy investment over the next decade, more than double the investment that powered the US shale revolution, while Goldman Sachs estimated that total investment could hit $11 trillion by mid-century.

A year on, and while admittedly it is still early days and the US has had to contend with macroeconomic challenges, enough time has passed to reflect on how the market has reacted and what the future might hold.

Boosting clean energy spending was always a core part of the IRA, and even the harshest critics cannot ignore the big uptick in infrastructure investment seen over the past year. Industry lobby group, The American Clean Power Association (ACP), puts capital investment in green energy at more than $270 billion, exceeding utility-scale investment for the past eight years combined.

“One year into the passage of the IRA, its impact remains deeply felt by investors and participants in the US renewables and energy transition markets,” says William Demas, senior managing director and head of Americas, Green Investment Group, at Macquarie Asset Management. “The term ‘game changing’ has been thrown around a lot when it comes to the IRA, but this piece of legislation is truly generational.”

Domestic manufacturing has particularly benefited from the package of government spending. More than $22 billion in manufacturing investment has been announced since the IRA signing, across at least 83 new and expanded clean energy manufacturing facilities, according to the ACP. Solar made up the bulk of those newly invested projects, with 52 facilities sanctioned against 14 for battery storage and 17 for onshore and offshore wind.

“When you combine the IRA, the Infrastructure Bill and the CHIPS Act, there has been a doubling of real manufacturing construction spending since late 2021,” explains Justin DeAngelis, partner and co-head of sustainable infrastructure at Denham Capital. “The IRA has undoubtedly sparked a global race for other countries to modify their own incentives and policies.”

This rings true of the European response to the IRA. Keen not to lose out to US manufacturing, the EU announced in March the Net Zero Industry Act proposal, focusing directly on domestic clean technology manufacturing capacity and reducing permitting bottlenecks for renewable energy deployment as well as access to financing.

“The key difference between the two regions is the way in which funds are being disbursed,” says Marija Simpraga, infrastructure strategist at the real assets arm of Legal & General Investment Management. “In the US, this is being done mainly via tax credits – an established mechanism with clear rules with which market participants are familiar. By contrast, the EU plans to repurpose various existing funding to support the Green Deal Industrial Plan (GDIP) ambitions.”

The European Commission published the GDIP in February with the aim of protecting European industrial competitiveness and manufacturing capacity. “Applications for funding can take years, with uncertain outcomes,” adds Simpraga of the European complexities. “Meanwhile, in the US, firms eligible for non-repayable tax credits can deploy capital much faster and have more visibility and control over project timelines and costs.”

Beyond just manufacturing, the electric vehicle value chain – including batteries and charging infrastructure – has been significantly boosted by the IRA. Over the past eight years, $165 billion has been announced in electric vehicle and EV battery manufacturing facilities, according to environmental advocacy group Environmental Defense Fund, with 56 percent of that investment figure chalked up over the past 12 months. Further, 80 percent of that $165 billion also occurred in the 21 months since the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was approved.

“The EV charging infrastructure market is set to grow rapidly; in the US there has been a 70 percent increase in EV car sales since the passage of the IRA,” says DeAngelis. “While construction of EV battery plants is slated to start between 2023-25, we will not see operations until 2025-26. That said, the market has room to grow, with EV car sales making up under 10 percent of total sales in the US.”

Likewise, the IRA’s tax credit for standalone battery storage has significantly expanded the medium-term market from just being about states such as Texas and California to being pursued across much of the country.

“In the battery and EV markets in particular, we are seeing investors voting with their feet, reallocating capital towards the US where the incentives offered by the IRA have clearly made the US the preferred destination for investment,” says Demas.

Another key feature of the IRA that makes it stand out is that developers will be able to sell tax credits for cash to any business with a tax liability. “This circumvents the need for a tax equity partnership,” says Simpraga. “Guidance on implementation is expected to be released later this year but this has the potential to substantially widen the universe of eligible investors, with the potential benefit for further reduction in the cost of capital.”

Taking baby steps

One year since the IRA’s signing, it is important to note that progress has not been linear. Despite the cost reduction to asset classes including EVs, carbon capture and storage, and clean hydrogen, there have been some delays in guidance around how certain tax attributes can be treated and that has had a knock-on effect for project lead times.

“We have observed a significant increase in interconnection queue submissions across major energy markets, creating an unprecedented clog,” says Demas. “Transmission planning and construction must be expanded and accelerated in order to appropriately scale the energy transition.”

Brent Burnett, managing director and head of real assets at global manager Hamilton Lane, also draws attention to the challenges of accessing land despite the financial incentives already put in place by the IRA. “The West Coast is particularly land constrained. Land applications can take a very long time, which is why we are probably not going to see real transformative impact for a good few years.”

DeAngelis agrees, adding that “we have been telling people for many months now that you will not start to see ‘in your face’ impacts in a meaningful way until 2024”.

The reality is that the energy transition was always going to be a multi-decade process, and the growth in capital spending since the bill’s signing can only be cause for optimism, even if there are initial hiccoughs along the way.