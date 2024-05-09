To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
A large capacity auction in Japan has seen portfolio companies owned by Actis, Equis and I Squared Capital secure contracts in what is a notoriously tricky market to crack.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination