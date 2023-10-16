Big oil, tech giants beneficiaries of DOE’s $7bn hydrogen hub grants

Private equity has largely taken a backseat to big corporates in the early stages of US hydrogen markets, and this round of grants from the Biden-Harris administration is no exception. That may change moving forward.

The US Department of Energy announced last week some $7 billion in grant money to be doled out to various hydrogen projects across the country through funds from November 2021’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.

The awards ranged from up to $750 million to up to $1.2 billion for each of the seven projects. Those projects will be the Mid-Atlantic “MACH2” hub (Air Liquide, DuPont, Enbridge), the Appalachian “ARCH2” hub (EQT Corporation, GTI Energy), the Heartland “HH2H” hub (Xcel Energy, Marathon Petroleum, TC Energy), the Pacific Northwest “PNW H2” hub (Air Liquide, Amazon, Mitsubishi), the Midwest “MachH2” hub (Air Liquide, Arcellor Mittal, BP), the Gulf Coast “HyVelocity H2” hub (Air Liquide, Exxon Mobil, Chevron) and the California “ARCHES” hub (Bosch, Chevron, Microsoft).

“You see a lot of big corporates, I’m not surprised by that. Development capital for them is way cheaper than it is for private equity funds or anyone else. They’ve spent a significant amount of time thinking about a number of these projects already, and probably already have some capital deployed in them,” explained Alan Alexander, a private equity partner at law firm Vinson & Elkins. “They’ve already got experience in producing, using and managing hydrogen, like the industrial gas companies, like some of the integrated oil and gas companies.”

That’s not to say that private equity has no future in the US hydrogen space – even in the near future.

“Private equity is going to need to see some projects get done and understand what’s investable and what’s not. Once these things move off of corporate balance sheets and either get spun out or done as a standalone development project or something else, that is when you’ll begin to see private coming in [and] play its scale and its size,” Alexander said.

The large corporate background of the winners was one of the few similarities between the projects that divvyed up the $7 billion.

“After reviewing the awards, I was actually somewhat pleased because it looked like the administration was trying to accomplish a number of different goals, all of them worthy,” Alexander said.

One of these goals was geographic diversity. With the dispersed nature of how the projects are situated across the country, Alexander noted that the viability for different markets for the end use of hydrogen would be tested.

“Even prior to the IRA, different regions of the country were focusing on using hydrogen in different ways. In the Gulf coast, we’ve always used it for industrial purposes… Southern California has an emerging vehicle fuel market. The Midwest is looking in part to use it for industrial processes, steel and whatnot,” Alexander said.

He continued: “We’re trying to figure out what the good uses for hydrogen are. The hubs are helping explore that and also in which places it can be used.”

Also being tested are the various end uses for hydrogen. This round of grants focuses on plants producing hydrogen mainly for industrial uses, rather than consumer uses like heating or vehicle fuels. There is also no testing on hydrogen fuel as a means for long-duration, utility-scale energy storage.

“What these grants will do is essentially defray a large portion of capital expenditure, which an off take agreement for a project usually needs to do. What you have is essentially free equity in the form of grant,” Alexander explained. “There’s a large chunk of capex [with these grants] that you don’t need to recuperate. So some of these hubs may be able to price hydrogen at a price point lower than would otherwise be the case, which may very well help bring off takers to the table.”

Next steps

One major critique of the grants is that most of the hubs plan on using natural gas as a feed stock for the hydrogen production, with some hubs incorporating carbon capture. Enhanced oil recovery, though, is not off the table.

Alexander explained that renewable-based hydrogen projects are simply very expensive – and, while technology innovations and efficiencies are worked on to improve costs, blue hydrogen should be used “as a bridge” to scale the hydrogen industry as a whole.

“If you are producing hydrogen through steam methane reformation, the carbon is being captured and then used in EOR [enhanced oil recovery] as well, and then you measure the total life cycle emissions of that hydrogen… the overall CI [carbon intensity] score of that hydrogen you’re trying to produce is going to be higher,” Alexander noted.

“An off taker may look at that and say, ‘well, the CI is not low enough, so I can’t buy it. It doesn’t comply with my sustainability goals’,” he added. “The market may begin to differentiate.”

The grants are the latest in a series of incentives from both the federal and state governments to bring down the cost of hydrogen production and encourage the sector’s growth. They come on top of the incentives laid out in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act and the statewide incentives for hydrogen that followed in some jurisdictions. The next step, according to Alexander, is gray commodity pricing.

“We’re beginning to see the notion of demand side support emerge, which in various forms, just benchmarks against the gray commodity price for the same thing. I don’t know that the government will do that scale, but there are beginning to be serious talks in a lot of places about demand side support for local carbon fuel pricing.”