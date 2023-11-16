BlackRock hits $1bn first close on open-end core fund

BlackRock hopes to grow the vehicle, which has a focus on energy transition and security, to $5bn over the next four to five years, according to MD James Berner.

BlackRock has reached a first close of almost $1 billion for its core, open-end infrastructure fund focused on energy transition and energy security.

BlackRock Evergreen Infrastructure Partners, which was launched last year, secured the funds from nine European investors, forming a combination of new and existing clients, BlackRock’s managing director James Berner told Infrastructure Investor.

While BlackRock had been planning such a strategy at least a couple of years before its launch, the Russian invasion of Ukraine added an energy security element to the investment mix, Anne Valentine Andrews, global head of infrastructure and real estate within BlackRock Alternatives, told us last year.

BEIP will allocate 35-40 percent of its investments each to energy transition investments and energy security deals, with the remainder to access water, digital infrastructure and transport deals, Berner said, targeting gross returns of 8-11 percent.

“It was easier to raise core funds in the prior environment because cash yield was so low. A lot of core funds bid to a low return,” he maintained. “What we’re seeing now is that we can comfortably achieve returns of 8-11 percent and a cash yield of 5-8 percent. We’re seeing core funds deploy less in this environment because they deployed so much in a lower yield environment.”

Berner added: “We’re offering better returns to similar core products people might have invested in before. We’re still getting a healthy premium to the cost of debt. There is a reasonable investor set that like the open-end funds that even though interest rates are high now, they won’t be high forever.”

While Berner said he hopes that BEIP can achieve close to double its current volume over the next year with a second close in H1 2024, there’s a medium-term goal to reach about $5 billion over the next four to five years.

The fund has secured one deal to date, investing in Lighthouse, a US-based commercial and industrial solar and battery storage platform. Berner said Lighthouse’s portfolio is comprised of operating assets with an average contract length of 20 years. It is also in talks with a regulated European utility, Berner added, which will touch more on the energy security emphasis of the fund. Deals are eyed to be equally split over North America and Europe.

“We’re investing in essential, long-lived and fully contracted assets indexed to inflation. The investors we have like the fact they can match their long-term liabilities to long-term inflation-indexed investments,” he said.

BlackRock remains in fundraising for two other funds with slightly higher risk profiles. Its Global Infrastructure Fund IV, for which it has raised about $5 billion of its $7.5 billion target, typically targets a gross IRR of 14 percent. It is also seeking $7 billion for its Global Renewable Power Fund IV, which targets a gross IRR of 12-13 percent.