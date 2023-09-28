BlackRock’s climate vehicle in debut Thai renewables deal

The manager will invest in Chow Energy to help develop its 1GW solar pipeline, as it eyes future investments in the country.

BlackRock has made its first investment in renewable energy in Thailand, forming a partnership with Thai renewables operator and developer Chow Energy.

BlackRock is making the investment through its Climate Finance Partnership, a blended finance fund that invests in emerging market climate infrastructure.

The fund had secured $673 million in commitments from a range of LPs including Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Standard Chartered and MUFG Bank, as well as a first-loss tranche from government institutions and philanthropic organisations that was designed to crowd in private capital. Investors in this trance included France’s Agence Française de Développement, Germany’s KfW, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the Grantham Environmental Trust, the Quadrivium Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

The financial terms of CFP’s investment in Chow Energy were not disclosed and BlackRock declined to provide further details.

BlackRock said its investment would help Chow Energy achieve its target of developing and constructing a pipeline of more than 1GW of greenfield commercial and industrial solar capacity in Thailand, which when built should reduce CO2 emissions by more than 1 million tons over its lifetime. Chow Energy already has a portfolio of 2,500 C&I projects in 74 of Thailand’s 76 provinces, and also operates solar assets in Japan.

Valerie Speth, APAC co-head of climate infrastructure at BlackRock, told Infrastructure Investor the firm had decided to invest in Thailand because it is one of the largest energy markets in the Asia-Pacific region, with electricity demand set to grow substantially over the next 15 years.

“The power sector [in Thailand] is large and mature, and the country is an early regional leader in renewables. Solar and wind took off in the early 2010s and a new FiT auction was announced in October 2022 designating 5.2GW of projects to be installed between 2023 and 2030,” she said.

“It is an energy-intensive economy with electricity consumption underpinned by a sizeable share of industrial demand comprising a large base of mature industrial blue-chip firms. The Thai government has demonstrated strong support for renewable energy through tender programmes offering FiTs, Utility Green Tariffs and favourable tax incentives.”

Thailand has set a target for 30 percent renewable energy generation by 2037.

Speth said that the firm is interested in further investment in the country: “Thailand is a core market for BlackRock Private Markets’ non-OECD climate infrastructure strategy, [so] we will continue to screen the market for investment opportunities.”

BlackRock is rapidly deploying capital into energy transition and renewable energy assets across the Asia-Pacific. In August it announced the launch of its largest-single-market climate-focused infrastructure strategy, a NZ$2 billion ($1.2 billion; €1.1 billion) closed-end fund that will invest in climate infrastructure in New Zealand.