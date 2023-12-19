BlackRock’s Valentine Andrews hails ‘one of our best fundraising years ever’

BlackRock’s global head of infrastructure and real estate also told us that GPs will have to add much more alpha than financing gains in the new era.

Despite a subdued year for infrastructure fundraising globally, BlackRock has had “one of our best fundraising years ever on record”, its global head of infrastructure and real estate, Anne Valentine Andrews, told Infrastructure Investor.

Valentine Andrews said about $7 billion has been raised by various infrastructure strategies during the year, the most recent of which saw a $1 billion first close for its core BlackRock Evergreen Infrastructure Partners vehicle last month. Capital has also been raised across its diversified infrastructure fund strategy, its latest global renewable power fund and its global infrastructure solutions unit, which invests in primary and secondary funds and co-investments.

“The deal side of things has been a bit slower,” she admitted. “We still had a pretty good deployment year. We deployed about $4 billion, which has been slower than other years, but still pretty good, maybe off by about 20 percent.”

Valentine Andrews was speaking following the release last week of BlackRock’s 2024 Private Markets Outlook, where, with regards to infrastructure, BlackRock said it expects “greater dispersion in manager returns ahead” as the cheap financing era ends.

“I think the end of the great moderation and the end of this huge era of low interest rates means that we’re now in a more difficult, more expensive environment where I think managers have to be much more focused on adding alpha and have to actually work the assets hard rather than just do financing gains,” she explained.

That pressure, she added, will also come from LPs seeking more than just yield income.

“I think LPs are going to be much more focused on return of capital because the asset class has been expanding for such a long period of time,” she predicted. “LPs are going to be more focused on realised gains and making sure that people have actually given them money back.”

She also forecasted strategies becoming more differentiated as a result of the asset class’s maturity, while also complicated by the high interest rate environment.

BlackRock’s outlook also pointed to a growing opportunity in the infrastructure secondaries market, where it said it is seeing “discounts for the first time”.

“For those with capital to spend, there is an exciting window of opportunity to buy quality assets at lower entry points with attractive structures,” BlackRock said in the outlook.

“If you went back a few years, if you were looking to buy a portfolio, they were often trading at par or sometimes even at premiums to par,” explained Valentine Andrews. “What we’re seeing now is definitely discounts to par, about 5-7 percent discount to NAV. So, for institutions looking to put together infrastructure portfolios, secondaries is a really interesting way to do that, given that you’ve already got capital in the ground and you’ve already got portfolios and assets that you can review and model.”

Valentine Andrews attributed this change to higher rates and the number of LPs looking to rebalance portfolios. While BlackRock has traditionally accessed limited infrastructure secondaries through the Global Infrastructure Solutions strategy and has a dedicated secondaries group from its private equity side, she said “Blackrock is interested more generally in building out secondaries as a focus area across other asset classes as well”.