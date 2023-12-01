Brookfield closes infra’s largest closed-end fund on $28bn

Its fifth flagship amassed an additional $2bn in co-investment capital, as Brookfield launches a new Catalytic Transition Fund at COP28.

Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management has held a final close on $28 billion for its fifth flagship fund, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund V. Another $2 billion was raised for co-investments.

The fund is the biggest closed-end infrastructure vehicle ever raised, surpassing Global Infrastructure Partners‘ fourth flagship, which closed in 2019 on $22 billion. It is also the biggest fund Brookfield has ever raised across all asset classes.

Fund V’s original target at launch in late 2021 was $25 billion, and the oversubscription is notable for taking place while general fundraising remains subdued. To put the final close figure in perspective, the $28 billion raised was more than the $27.3 billion amassed for unlisted, closed-end infrastructure in Q1-Q3 of this year, according to our data.

The fifth flagship is 40 percent larger than its predecessor, which closed on $20 billion in 2020. Some 200 LPs backed Fund V. However, it should be noted that Brookfield usually contributes 25 percent to its funds, and hence $7 billion of the final tally will be provided by the manager through listed entities Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Approximately 40 percent of Fund V’s capital has been deployed in six investments, including marquee deals in renewables, transport, data centres and telecom tower assets.

Brookfield Fund V’s final close comes hot on the heels of the $6 billion final close of its third debt fund, the largest pure-play infrastructure debt vehicle ever raised. It also comes a little more than a year after the $15 billion oversubscribed closing of the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I, which remains the world’s largest energy transition fund.

Friday’s announcement is accompanied by the launch at COP 28 of a Brookfield-led Catalytic Transition Fund focused on decarbonisation in emerging markets. The new vehicle was inaugurated with a corner commitment of up to $1 billion from the equally new UAE-sponsored $30 billion Alterra Fund, looking to fund climate-related investments in the Global South.

For its Catalytic Transition Fund, Brookfield will keep the GP commitment to 10 percent.

Alterra also announced a commitment of $2 billion to Brookfield’s second Global Transition Fund, launched in May this year and targeting some $20 billion.

Digitalisation, decarbonisation and deglobalisation

Brookfield’s focus is on digitalisation, decarbonisation and deglobalisation, as the company’s CEO of infrastructure, Sam Pollock, explained in an interview for Infrastructure Investor’s September issue: ”You have to step back and assess: where is all the capital needed for the next 10-30 years? And get in front of that tailwind. Getting in front of digitalisation and decarbonisation now obviously seems like a no-brainer, but not everyone could see that eight years ago and how important it was going to be…

“The trend towards deglobalisation probably accelerated during the previous US administration, when we saw protectionism starting to build up a bit more, and governments focused even more on where they sourced their goods. That really precipitated with the tensions with the two major economies – the US and China. I think we’re now in a 10- to 20-year period where countries will reshore or realign critical manufacturing and critical energy infrastructure.”

If Fund V is to follow in the return footsteps of its predecessors, then a net IRR of 11-14 percent should be expected against a targeted 10 percent net return.

“We tend to hold on to our investments longer than some others, and so that will naturally bring down your IRRs over time because you’re not taking advantage of those quick wins, but we benefit from a much-improved multiple of capital. I think our performance has been excellent,” Pollock said.