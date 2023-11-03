Brookfield closes third debt vintage on $6bn

The vehicle is 50% over its initial $4bn target, making it one of the largest infrastructure credit vehicles in the private markets.

The final close for Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund III was held at the beginning of this month, on $6 billion – $2 billion over the fund’s initial $4 billion target, and almost seven times larger than the series’ inaugural Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund I, which closed on $885 million in 2017.

The $6 billion figure includes $400 million in discretionary co-investment capital and a $600 million commitment from Brookfield Asset Management towards the fund as a GP commitment.

According to a document from the New Mexico State Investment Council, Brookfield initially planned on deploying $500 million. The document also states that the fund is targeting a 7 percent net IRR.

Over half of the fund has already been deployed into projects in renewables, data centres and other sectors, Brookfield said in a statement. The fund focuses primarily on investments in North America and Europe and considers lending to projects across the renewables, utilities, transportation, data and midstream verticals.

While this is the third vintage in Brookfield’s debt series, the opportunity set has been markedly different. In part, this is due to higher interest rates and scarcity in capital, according to Hadley Peer Marshall, managing partner and co-head of Brookfield’s infrastructure debt and structured solutions businesses.

“We envisioned the strategy to focus on non-investment grade investments where we would provide holdco subordinated debt. But we are seeing more opportunities for us to deploy capital, especially in this environment, at the senior debt, first lien level. That’s been a little bit of a shift we’ve seen compared to our earlier fund vintages,” she explained, with the series having previously focused on junior debt and mezzanine loans.

The firm maintains that the opportunity in the current market is a positive force on returns, allowing the fund to invest in senior credit to reach the same — if not better — returns, while still investing in junior debt.

“There’s not a lot of supply of this more specialist type of capital moving a bit further down the risk spectrum from typical bank lending, obtaining what we think are very good risk adjusted returns, so we’re additive to the market,” Peer Marshall’s co-head, Ian Simes, added.

“If you’re looking to sell an asset, equity is the right choice; if you’re looking to hold on, but maybe show a partial realization or if you’re looking to grow your portfolio, then we might be the right type of capital,” Simes explained.

Brookfield said the close represents the world’s largest infrastructure debt fund to date, although Blackstone closed on a specialist green credit fund on $7 billion earlier this year.

Growing the firm’s credit strategy is a goal the firm outlined during a September sit down with Infrastructure Investor, and has been since the asset manager launched the outfit in 2015. Its first debt fund was generating a net IRR as at the end of June of 9 percent, figures from Brookfield show, while the second – a 2020-vintage $2.7 billion vehicle – is showing a 7 percent IRR.