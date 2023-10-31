Campbell Lutyens taps ex-QIC infra exec to open Australia office

The Melbourne office brings the firm's total global presence to 11 and is its fifth in the APAC region.

Campbell Lutyens has opened an office in Australia and has appointed a former Queensland Investment Corporation executive to lead its outpost there, affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported.

The London-headquartered advisory firm and placement agent has appointed Peter Siapikoudis, former portfolio manager for infrastructure at QIC, as managing director in its Melbourne office, according to a statement. Siapikoudis will have responsibility for the Australasian region from the bureau.

A spokesperson for Campbell Lutyens confirmed to Secondaries Investor that the Melbourne outpost would support all parts of the firm’s business, including secondaries.

Campbell Lutyens now has a team of 21 based in Asia-Pacific, with additional offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul.

The firm has raised or advised on more than $23 billion of fund placement and secondaries advisory transactions in the APAC region over the past five years, according to the statement.

There is significant potential for the private markets in Australia, given that it hosts many large and increasingly sophisticated superannuation funds, an established GP community, and a growing private wealth opportunity, as affiliate title Private Equity International has reported.

By geographic focus, Asia and Australasia accounted for 4 percent and 5 percent of LP trades and GP-leds, respectively, in the first half of this year, according to Campbell Lutyens’ mid-year report.