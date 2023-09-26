Campbell Lutyens tops our debut placement agent ranking

The top 10 placement agents raised $23.7bn over the past year, and see opportunities on the road to recovery.

For our debut placement agent ranking, we looked at how much newly originated capital each firm raised for funds – both closed and open-ended – from institutional investors in the 12 months to the end of May.

Topping the ranking by some margin is Campbell Lutyens, having been active in the asset class since 2005, accounting for more than half of the $23.7 billion raised by the top 10 firms.

Placement agents have helped the industry navigate what may be the most challenging fundraising period since the global financial crisis, and although the worst may be over, the way out of the doldrums will be long and winding, leading agents tell us.

Asked about the outlook for fundraising, Gordon Bajnai, partner and chairman of Campbell Lutyens global advisory board, is a cautious optimist: “In the second half, we see a stabilisation of the market with some green shoots… Many LPs are fully committed for this year and can only take commitments from next year.”

He is not entirely convinced that surveys showing LPs being underallocated to infrastructure will materially impact the coming quarter or quarters: “I would take it with a pinch of salt. I think it is true that many people are under-allocated, but that does not mean that they are not liquidity constrained.”

Asked if he expects LPs to carry over that under-allocation into 2024, Bajnai replied: “Yes, and potentially beyond. Also, in some countries, the regulatory regime has recently changed, allowing them to go higher in private allocations. But that is a multi-year process.”

Evercore looks East

Runner up is Evercore, another veteran in the business. “We built our business in the aftermath of the GFC in a very difficult fundraising environment; this means that we have a strong ethos around problem solving. And we are honest with our advice, even when it is difficult – as it is right now,” says Anisa Javeri, senior managing director at Evercore.

Not having a legacy group of investors left Evercore “free to build a balanced group of LP relationships”, says Javeri, some of which have taken time to build but now return that investment.

“We are definitely seeing more [commitments] coming out of Asia, but it is a region where you need a longer lead time to get an LP signed on, and there are not that many LPs currently actively allocating,” Javeri says. Another region of particular interest is the GCC.

“The Middle East is the most liquid market and top of our list. We find that GPs benefit from spending time in the region to build relationships even off-cycle, as opposed to showing up cap in hand.

While we are not out of the woods yet, there are opportunities to be had, says Javeri: “Though it continues to be very difficult, fundraising is loosening up for managers with a strong track record and a clear value proposition. Also, there is an interesting opportunity for mid-market managers in the $3 billion to $7 billion range because so many GPs have outgrown that space by taking advantage of the strong fundraising market over the past five to seven years.”

Nordic LPs ‘over-allocated to wind’



Last in our ranking is Worthwhile Capital Partners. With solid, senior experience from key Swedish pension funds, EQT and Goldman Sachs, among others, Worthwhile launched in 2019 with a focus on energy transition investments. The company has since placed a total of $1.6 billion and seen business grow by more than 60 percent annually.

“We only keep to two or three mandates at a time and have strict criteria for choosing GPs. We prefer to partner with outfits where the ESG division actively supports the investment term,” says managing partner Christian Andersson. The company keeps count of the amount of CO2 that has not been emitted because of those investments (the tally currently stands at more than 58 million tonnes).

Unusually for a Nordic-oriented outfit, Worthwhile is shying away from wind energy for the foreseeable future. “A lot of Nordic LPs are over-allocated to wind already, and it may be a while before the concerns in the supply chain are priced-in properly,” says Andersson.