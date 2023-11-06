Can net zero be reached?

The infrastructure sector has undoubtedly made progress towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 but a shift in investment strategies is still needed to further support the transition.

The movement towards a net-zero world is both urgent and all-encompassing. Every industry appears to have accepted the need to fight climate change – and infrastructure is certainly no exception.

In fact, infrastructure is rightly viewed as one of the worst offenders where carbon emissions are concerned, with the UN Environment Programme finding that the sector is responsible for 79 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions globally. Many investors, keen to protect both the planet and profits, are taking this into account when they create their portfolios.

If the infrastructure sector is to achieve its environmental ambitions, it will require substantial investment. Fortunately, financial backing for green infrastructure assets is visible across the globe, from the German government’s €57 billion commitment towards building more green infrastructure by 2024 to the $10 billion Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa.

But such is the scale of the challenge surrounding infrastructure’s carbon footprint, that far more capital will be required. “There are considerable headwinds to achieving net-zero carbon by 2050, as the IEA and IPCC have confirmed in the past few months,” Patrizia’s head of sustainable transformations, Aaron Scott, says. “However, the infrastructure industry could potentially reach net-zero carbon by 2050.

“The critical question is at what standard of living for humanity? The challenge for the infrastructure industry is to scale new technologies and ways of working that align with a sustainable way of living for all of society.”

As Scott says, a pressing issue is whether green infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, can meet the needs of all stakeholders – not just investors. Can utilities powered by renewable energy deliver as reliably as those driven by fossil fuels? Can energy-efficient buildings be constructed fast enough to meet the rising demand for housing within many communities?

No time like the present

For the owners of infrastructure assets, the people who use them and investors, a balancing act must be struck that recognises both the pressing need for decarbonisation and the importance of well-functioning infrastructure to wider society.

The energy transition may be backed by regulators, businesses and investors but is the infrastructure sector on track to meet its 2050 target?

There is certainly no shortage of green infrastructure assets attracting investment around the world, which provides hope that the sector can play a leading role in the energy transition. Affiliate title New Private Markets’ analysis of Article 8, Article 9 and impact funds investing in infrastructure found 90 such funds in market targeting Europe, 46 funds in market for North America and 32 funds in market for the Asia-Pacific region. There were a further 23 for sub-Saharan Africa and MENA, and 21 for Latin America.

The sub-sectoral focus is equally broad for funds with exposure to infrastructure, covering digital infrastructure, energy, renewables, social infrastructure, transport, utilities and diversified funds. The funds are overwhelmingly dominated by diversified and renewables funds, however, which represented 42.6 and 53.7 percent of assets between 2019 and September 2023.

“The energy transition has grabbed the attention of the private sector,” says Shami Nissan, partner and head of sustainability at Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure. “Before COP26 in Glasgow, ‘big business’ didn’t really engage with the COPs, but now corporates and financial institutions are visible, involved and inputting to the agenda.”

Notable investments in green infrastructure assets have included RWE’s €24 million commitment to construct a 35MW battery storage system in Eemshaven, the Netherlands; Igneo’s acquisition of Estonia’s district heating operator Utilitas; and US president Joe Biden’s $7 billion pledge for seven regional hydrogen hubs.

However, it is important that investors recognise that reaching net zero will depend on more than just an initial injection of funds, no matter how responsible the investor is.

“For infrastructure to reach net zero by 2050 requires investors with a genuinely long-term approach to proactive asset management,” says Sophie Durham, European head of ESG at Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

“By focusing on creating value that is sustainable in the long term, managers will inevitably invest in decarbonisation alongside other improved ESG outcomes. Enabling these businesses to remain relevant, manage their environmental impacts and maintain their social license is a fundamental responsibility of infrastructure managers.”

Sustainability-minded asset managers are likely to find a wealth of allies among the general population. Decarbonisation has broad appeal, with a Pew Research Center survey finding that 75 percent of individuals see global climate change as a major threat. What is more, demographic trends are set to provide renewed impetus to the movement.

“Gen Z will also drive a totally different level of urgency on the energy transition, with sustainability, for example, influencing their decisions as citizens, consumers, employees/ers and voters,” Nissan says.

But, as is often said, demography is not destiny. Just because the desire for a net-zero world may be felt more strongly among younger cohorts, it does not mean green infrastructure is inevitable.

Reasons for pessimism

“As an industry, there has been too much talk and not enough action,” Durham acknowledges. “Too many vague, long-term goals and not enough concrete progress. Too much focus on reporting, scoring and benchmarking frameworks and not enough genuine improvements on the ground in portfolio companies.”

To facilitate this concrete progress, more capital will be needed. Research by consultancy McKinsey & Company has found that, to achieve net zero by 2050, organisations must invest $3.5 trillion more into low-emissions capital stock annually than they do today. As well as investment in new green infrastructure, traditional fossil fuel-driven assets needs to be decommissioned.

Approximately $1 trillion of the capital currently being spent on high-emissions assets would need to be shifted to low-emissions assets in a net-zero world. This capital also needs to be spread between regions.

“We need far more capital to flow into emerging markets,” Nissan says. “It is in emerging markets that infrastructure needs are far more acute, and 80 percent of the world’s population live in emerging markets. Furthermore, these regions have much richer natural resources of irradiation and wind.

“For example, a wind turbine in Brazil can produce three times more power than the same wind turbine in Germany. Emerging markets have superior natural resources for wind and solar renewable power generation and yet far too little international capital flows to support these developments.”

But the problems stretch beyond the investment itself. Funding mechanisms need to be strengthened too, with PwC finding that 50 percent of the new technologies required to bring about infrastructure’s net-zero transition lack investment frameworks or sufficiently mature business models to attract low-cost capital.

“For net-zero infrastructure to become a reality, there is still a step required to shift from business-as-usual thinking to a new paradigm,” Scott adds.

The journey so far

Despite the hurdles that the infrastructure sector is facing as it joins the energy transition, it is worth noting that progress is being made.

As of last year, investment in the energy transition reached parity with fossil fuels, signalling that private investors are increasingly convinced by the returns that sustainable infrastructure assets offer. Governments and regulators have a role to play too, even if, as Scott says, “subsidies rarely, if ever, work in the long term”.

Policy-driven measures, such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, have shown that it is possible to transform infrastructure subsectors in a relatively short timeframe and increase the pace of infrastructure’s transition to net zero. The direction of travel is clear. A movement away from fossil fuels is being prioritised by a range of infrastructure stakeholders.

“No industry really exists in an isolated bubble, and certainly not one as complex as infrastructure,” says Nissan. “Perhaps then, the question should be not can the infrastructure industry reach net zero by 2050 but rather how can the infrastructure transition be net-zero aligned?”

Both the infrastructure industry and capital frameworks work best as part of free markets, where investors can allocate capital in the most efficient and effective ways possible to meet their objectives. Robust and holistic modelling of environmental, social and governance factors by all market participants could naturally drive capital towards projects that would support the net-zero transition.

Infrastructure underpins many sectors of the economy. Utilities, transportation, water management, urban design, data centres and more all come under the umbrella of “infrastructure”. Although this can make the scale of the challenge appear insurmountable, it also creates “a hugely exciting opportunity for infrastructure investors”, Durham says.

The race is on for investors to grasp this opportunity before it is too late – for both their sake and the planet’s.