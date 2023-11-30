Chicago PABF issues Infrastructure RFP

The Chicago Policemen's Annuity & Benefits Fund issued a request for proposal from qualified firms interested in managing a closed-end infrastructure fund.

Name: Chicago Policemen’s Annuity & Benefits Fund

Headquarters: Chicago, US

AUM: $2.68 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 4.1%

The Chicago Policemen’s Annuity & Benefits Fund issued a request for proposals from qualified firms interested in managing a closed-end infrastructure fund. The estimated commitment for this mandate is estimated to be $10 million to 15 million.

Queries regarding the RFP must be submitted by 3pm CST 11 December 2023 with a complete submission required by 4pm CST on 29 December 2023 to ChicagoPoliceRFP@nepc.com with a subject line of “Infrastructure Fund”. The RFI document can be found here.

