CIP launches $3bn greenfield growth markets fund

Against the backdrop of COP28, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has launched the Growth Markets Fund II, targeting $3 billion. The fund is Article 9 under the EU’s SDFR framework and could be the largest-ever fund focused on greenfield renewable energy investments in growth markets.

According to the prospect, 50 percent of the capital will be deployed in Asia, with 25 percent deployed in each of Latin America and EMEA. Countries such as India, Vietnam, Philippines, Mexico and South Africa are of particular interest to the fund as they all should see an increased demand for electricity due to high economic and demographic growth, as well as an expanding middle class. CIP is already heavily invested in India through the predecessor fund.

When fully subscribed, the fund should allow for the development of 10GW of renewable energy generation capacity, with 40 percent in offshore wind, 40 percent in onshore wind & PV and the remainder in energy storage and Power-to-X projects.

The $3 billion target is a significant step-up from the preceding $1 billion New Markets Fund I, and the increase is motivated by the size of the pipeline and the market opportunity, Ole Kjems Sørensen, partner at CIP and co-head of the fund, said Monday.

“We are very much engaging with potential LPs for the fund already, which is probably what guides us in our optimism,” Sørensen added.

Already, Growth Markets Fund II’s first investor, PensionDanmark, has committed $150 million to the fund, according to PensionDanmark’s head of private markets, Rune Gade Holm, who sees the vehicle striking an attractive balance between risk and return. “We need to be compensated for risk, and growth markets are less tested. In a lot of geographies, CIP will be the first to develop these kinds of assets at scale and this will, of course, be reflected in the returns we seek. However, we find that, having followed CIP for many years globally, they are well equipped to handle the risk in such markets and with these kinds of projects.”

Pipeline in place

Due to CIP’s rolling fund approach, there are 20 proprietary pre-FID projects ready for the fund already, representing $5.5 billion of investment opportunity. Of these potential capital investments, 55 percent would be in Asia Pacific, while 38 percent are in Latin America and the remainder in EMEA, according to CIP.

This well-established pipeline is another important element in PensionDanmark’s investment decision. “The opportunities are already identified. We don’t have to wonder what is out there,” says Holm.

Of the 30 projects CIP has completed so far, the company states that more than three quarters have required capex in line with what was budgeted. Four projects came in under budget while one project saw a budget overrun that had a “moderate financial impact”.

One of the industry’s current bugbears is offshore wind to which the new fund looks to get significant exposure. But though PensionDanmark is already heavily invested in this asset class, Holm is not worried about getting in deeper. “We are comfortable with our offshore wind exposure and have followed developments closely. Generally, we have had good returns on offshore wind, and the issues with supply chains, inflation and the long lead times haven’t materially affected our exposure to the asset class through CIP.”

In a lot of growth markets, the only offtaker will be state-owned utilities, which will limit the fund’s merchant exposure. While this lower level of risk may be incidental, Sørensen was keen to stress the amount of de-risking involved, including political risk insurance and hedging of the local capital exposure. This brings the “project fundamentals closer to those that you would see in more advanced markets”, he said, adding that “after those de-risking steps, there will still be a premium left compared to if you were to invest in some of the most advanced economies”.

While the predecessor had a 10-year lifecycle, the new fund has a 14+1-year term. This brings the new fund more or less in line with CIP’s other current strategies that have migrated towards a 15-year term.

CIP manages 12 funds, has developed 14GW of renewable capacity and has €26 billion of AUM with commitments from 150 international institutional investors. The GP currently also has its fifth flagship in the market, launched in April and targeting €12 billion.