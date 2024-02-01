Co-investment in oversupply

Click to the top right of the presentation to view full screen

Appetite and capacity for co-investment remains strong with 57 percent of investors planning to execute on deals alongside their managers over the next year, up from 37 percent in 2023, per Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study.

“We continue to see a significant number of LPs who view co-investment as an integral part of their programme and the capital-intensive nature of many infrastructure projects lends itself to co-investment as well,” says Bart Molloy, partner at Monument Group. “Meanwhile, GPs feel it is a great way to share direct exposure with partners who have been supportive, thereby improving their fundraising prospects.”

Michael Bane, head of US investor relations at Ardian, adds: “The market remains active. We continue to see LP demand for co-investment and GPs recognise both the need to deliver no fee/no carry co-investment and the value that LP co-investment provides in terms of purchasing power and strengthening LP relationships.

“While the short-term supply of co-investment capital might be slightly diminished by the denominator effect, the long-term trend is clear. It is a win-win dynamic.”

While appetite remains strong, the supply of co-investment is exploding, as GPs seek to make their existing capital go further in an environment where uncertainty around fundraising fortunes remains rife.

“On the one hand, because M&A has slowed, the volume of transactions has decreased and that feeds through to the availability of co-investment,” says Gordon Bajnai, head of global infrastructure at Campbell Lutyens.

“However, because funds are taking longer to raise, the need for GPs to access co-investment capital is increasing and, on balance, most LPs who are active co-investors would probably complain that they are drowning in opportunities right now, and struggling to triage what comes across their desks.”

Brent Burnett, head of real assets at Hamilton Lane, says: “In 2022, co-investment was being driven by the volume and velocity of transactions in the market. In 2023, however, increased dealflow was a reflection of a challenging fundraising market.

“GPs have been taking longer to get to their targets and have been uncertain about when they will close and how large the fund will ultimately be. That has caused them to come out earlier, and more often, in search of co-investment, which means co-investors have been able to be highly selective and to push for better terms.”

Bruce Chapman, co-founder at Threadmark, adds: “In every other market that I can recall, there has always been a relatively limited supply of high-quality co-investment, that has been sensibly priced and quickly found a home. In the second half of last year, however, there was such a huge volume of co-investment available that the limited number of investors that were really in a position to transact were inundated.”

More money, more problems

The volume of co-investment coming to market is also dampening the appeal of co-investment as a reason to invest in a given fund.

“We use co-investment to attract investors into funds where there is no pre-existing relationship, but that is proving far less effective today, given the sheer scale of opportunities available,” Chapman says. “It is extremely hard for a deal to compete at IC with half a dozen others all being brought forward by managers that the LP is already invested with, being offered on a fee free, carry free basis.”

Of course, appetite for co-investment is not always matched by an ability to transact and the biggest obstacle to co-investment, according to the survey, remains tight timelines, followed by a lack of internal resources.

“Speed of execution continues to be the major challenge for a lot of LPs who simply can’t process deals at the speed that GPs often require,” adds Michael Dean, managing director at HarbourVest Partners. “That creates a natural limitation in the market. Many GPs have expanded their offering of co-investment to non-fund investors or smaller investors, but there frequently remains a gap between how quickly GPs need LPs to act and how quickly they are able to do so.”

Lisa Bacon, managing principal and infrastructure programme lead at Meketa Investment Group, agrees: “Not everyone who would like to co-invest is able to do so in the quantums or timeframes that they would like.”

Some investors take a more systematic approach to avoid the burden of tight timescales around decision making, however. “There are different routes that investors can take,” Bacon says.

“Larger investors may set up separate co-investment accounts alongside a fund commitment that is relatively programmatic or there can be a level of discretion with the investor able to opt out of a particular co-investment in a certain time period. Those sorts of strategies can be efficient for both the investor and the manager.”