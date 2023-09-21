Coal power extensions in Australia highlight energy transition risks

A lack of social licence to build power lines, coupled with materials and labour shortages, stand in the way of a rapid exit from fossil fuels.

If you needed any further evidence that the energy transition is not going to be straightforward, look at Australia.

Investors in renewable energy Down Under will tell you that, after years of indecision and poor policy signalling from successive governments, the Labor government of Anthony Albanese has finally got the ship sailing in the right direction after legislating emissions reduction and net-zero targets.

A lack of clarity from the top is no longer the biggest impediment to building out renewable energy assets here – rather, it is a lack of social licence to build much-needed transmission lines across people’s land, and the lack of materials and skilled labour needed to construct the assets even if you did clear that hurdle.

This combination has led state governments, which have responsibility for keeping the lights on, to realise that phasing out coal-fired power generation as quickly as had been hoped may not be possible, should they want to avoid a disorderly transition.

As such, the Victorian state government has already signed agreements with AGL Energy to ensure its Loy Yang A power station remains open until mid-2035, kiboshing the hopes of Grok Ventures’ Mike Cannon-Brookes to shut it by 2033.

EnergyAustralia, another of the large Australian energy generator-retailers, announced around the same time that its Mount Piper coal power station would remain open until 2040 (albeit in a reserve role from the 2030s), ending speculation that it would shut before then.

And most pertinently for infrastructure investors, the New South Wales government received an independent report last week recommending it extend the life of Origin Energy’s Eraring, the largest coal-fired power station in the country, past its planned closure date in 2025.

A report from energy expert Cameron O’Reilly said that closing Eraring then would require the NSW government to increase the speed of its renewables build-out, but that the “likelihood of success [for this] is low”.

Origin, of course, is the subject of a takeover bid by Brookfield Asset Management’s Global Transition Fund (alongside EIG Partners) and this news has somewhat changed the dynamic of those negotiations.

Former NSW energy minister Matt Kean estimated recently it could cost the NSW government as much as A$3 billion ($1.9 billion; €1.8 billion) to keep Eraring open for an extra two years. This figure can’t be verified yet, but whatever it ends up being, Brookfield would receive a windfall from the plant staying open for longer – which, of course, it would probably argue will help it fund Origin’s eventual transition out of fossil fuels completely.

This, plus Origin’s ownership stake in UK-based Octopus Energy that has now turned into a “home run” thanks to the latter’s growth, mean that some in the market think that Brookfield and EIG are getting the firm for a steal.

A couple of equities fund managers, including high-profile Australian firm Perpetual, have suggested the bid needs to be raised, as has an analyst from Macquarie.

Whatever the eventual outcome here, and whether Brookfield and EIG end up having to increase their offer or not, these events all serve as a reminder that transitioning away from fossil fuels is proving harder than some had hoped, even when the policy and regulatory settings support it.

It is not enough for governments to just set a target and hope for the best, but potential interventions in the market such as have been seen with Loy Yang A and Eraring can have unintended consequences too.

Patient private capital has a role to play here with its ability to look past these concerns – but there is only so much uncertainty they can tolerate, too.