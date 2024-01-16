The US public pension plan has set an infrastructure allocation target of 7%.

Institution: Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds

Headquarters: Hartford, US

AUM: $50.06 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 2.4%

Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds proposed making commitments worth $650 million to infrastructure and natural resources in 2024 during its recent investment advisory meeting.

The US pension fund has a current allocation of 2.4 percent to infrastructure and is aiming to achieve a strategic allocation target of 7 percent by the end of 2024. That allocation would be broken down as 30-50 percent to core infrastructure, 35-55 percent for non-core infrastructure and 10-20 percent for natural resources.

To achieve these allocations, CRPTF will make commitments through a selection of new managers and the potential expansion of existing managers.

CRPTF treasurer Erik Russel also announced a $200 million commitment to Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V. Stonepeak’s fifth fund is targeting $15 billion after its predecessor closed above its target of $10 billion on $14 billion in 2022. The fund will follow a value-add strategy and focus on digital infrastructure, energy and transport opportunities in North America.

