When the US unveiled $370 billion of clean energy tax incentives in the August 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, its friends in the EU were green with envy.

The EU responded in kind with its own package and a war of words erupted, almost sparking off a clean energy trade war before a détente was reached. Yet it wasn’t just the EU that felt threatened, with the US’ northern neighbour Canada also alive to the situation.

“While the IRA will undoubtedly accelerate the ongoing transition to a net-zero North American economy, it also offers enormous financial support to firms that locate their production in the US – from electric vehicle battery production, to hydrogen, to biofuels and beyond. Without new measures to keep pace with the IRA, Canada risks being left behind,” the Canadian government noted in its Fall Economic Statement in November 2022. Details were fleshed out in the Budget 2023, with the government pledging C$60 billion ($45 billion; €41 billion) in clean investment tax credits, while also providing the Canada Infrastructure Bank with C$20 billion for major clean electricity and clean growth infrastructure projects. The measures represent the first subsidy support of its kind for Canadian renewables.

In line with the US IRA, the package proposes a 10-year certainty window for the tax credits and a focus on exploiting domestic manufacturing potential, while the credits for clean hydrogen are based on the carbon intensity of the specific facilities.

However, key differences include an absence of the production tax credit that exists in the US alongside the ITCs, while the option to monetise the tax credits as introduced in the IRA is missing from the Canadian version.

“In terms of differences, there are some that are quite scope- and design-specific differences between the two jurisdictions, and then there’s granular differences in terms of eligibility criteria and the amount of the credit [a project is] entitled to,” says Colena Der, a tax partner at Canadian law firm Osler.

“Stakeholders have noted to the government that the US PTCs are superior to the ITC. The government has not followed with the introduction of PTCs and appears to have concluded that ITCs are sufficient to support investments that will be built in Canada.”

While full legislation of the credits had initially been slated to be delivered in 2023, the government is still in the process of implementing the package. Despite that, a grandfathering process is in place meaning that some credits are available to claim now.

Green shoots

Political bureaucracy aside, some have started to note an uptick in interest following the announcements of the tax credits. With the full passage of the law still yet to come, it’s not quite on the levels of the $30 billion of clean energy investment reported by the US three months after the IRA was passed, but it seems there is an upward swing.

“Given the size of the credits and the fact they are refundable, they are a key focal point of the economic analysis for anyone who has a project in development or who is contemplating a project that could be eligible for these credits,” says Der. “For those that have already begun construction or the investment decision has been made, it’s still a very topical discussion for folks in that category because it’s a fairly significant financial support that could impact their return on the project.”

Der adds that the split of interest she has noted has been equal between domestic and foreign investors. That’s also something Trent Vichie, a co-founder of infrastructure manager Stonepeak, who left the firm in 2021 and is now chief executive of Canada-focused green hydrogen and ammonia developer EverWind Fuels, notes.

“I’ve noticed inflection points where it’s been ramping [up]. We saw interest pop up when the ITC was announced in the fall, we saw more interest pop up as different market mandates developed. There’s been distinct points. Sitting here today, we’re seeing development happen on both the domestic and international side. We have one climate. Early projects that help catalyse an industry are definitely needed.”

Others are less optimistic on the immediate impact of the measures, with the passage of the bill yet to be fully implemented.

“Implementation of the ITC has been slower than industry has wanted to see, so a lot of folks are waiting to see how the rules will really look before they pull the trigger on a project,” says Shannon Wever, managing director of Horizon New Energy, an Alberta-based wind, solar and battery independent power producer established by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. “I don’t think we’ve really seen a positive impact of the ITC yet. I think we’ll see it in 2024 and then we’ll really see what the impact is.”

Upon its launch, Horizon assumed the responsibility of the development of CIP’s existing 1.2GW of development assets in the province, but Wever doesn’t expect a significant boost to the profits of those projects, other than maintaining a momentum that higher interest rates had clipped. She does, however, expect further RFP processes to come from Canada’s provinces as a result of the ITCs’ introduction, a view shared by Cordelio Power, the renewable power producer owned by CPP Investments since 2018.

“We do not expect the Canadian ITC to create any unique advantages for Cordelio as compared to other developers, and as a result, we have not adjusted any priorities or target markets,” says Luke Pangman, general counsel and senior vice-president for transactions at Cordelio.

“That said, several provinces are expected to issue rolling calls for power in the next few years, and we would expect that as a result of the Canadian ITC, renewables will be more competitive in these RFPs as compared to traditional assets.”

Fuelling green fuels

Where the ITCs may be more impactful, Wever says, is on more nascent technologies such as green hydrogen and battery storage.

“Having an ITC a bit earlier might have been helpful to get those projects going, but then perhaps those weren’t ready,” she says. “The ITC comes in at the right time and those are the technologies that need the most help.”

Vichie and EverWind are still consulting the Canadian government on the exact guidelines for the hydrogen ITC, which is a refundable tax credit of up to 40 percent, but are encouraged by the initial rulings modelled alongside the existing European rules on how to define green hydrogen.

“The refundable ITC we’re very happy with. When you look at the analysis, it’s competitive with the US. We feel we have enough to be a competitive supplier,” says Vichie. “We’ve designed our project from day one to be compliant with European [regulation] because that was the only one out there.”

EverWind is developing one of the region’s first commercial-scale green hydrogen facilities in Point Tupper in Nova Scotia, powered by newly built wind farms, while in September it secured the development rights for a green fuels project on the Burin Peninsula of Newfoundland of Labrador, using what he described as the region’s “untapped wind resource”.

“[The ITC] is incredibly supportive and means we can actually make a start and get some of the early phases of our projects done in a way that will clear the market,” Vichie explains. “The objective for everyone longer-term is to bring down the cost of green power and these green fuels as quickly as we can. In order to do that, we need to start.”

At the moment, Vichie’s EverWind and the E.ON-owned TES H2 are among only a small handful of companies developing green hydrogen sites in Canada, but some institutional investors may well be keeping a close watch.

“The big institutional capital providers want to invest in the space, but they are looking for contracts,” says Vichie. “Infrastructure investors want long-term contracts and wrapped EPCs, so what we’re doing is working on delivering that. It remains to be seen whether it will be strategics providing the capital, institutions or other players.”

Growing pains

It is, of course, never simple in the world of the energy transition. In 2022, the most recent figures available, Canada added 1.8GW of new utility-scale wind and solar power, a dominant 1.4GW of which was built in the oil-rich Alberta province, per the Canadian Renewable Energy Association. Alberta’s haul meant the country grew its renewables capacity by 10.5 percent in 2022.

So, naturally, in August last year, the Alberta government placed a six-month pause on new renewables projects over 1MW, with electricity reliability, impact on agricultural land and impact “on Alberta’s pristine viewscapes” listed by the government as the main reasons. The pause, which expires at the end of February, could threaten 118 projects under development worth C$33 billion of investment, according to think-tank The Pembina Institute.

Yet, Horizon’s Wever, based in Alberta, is unconcerned for future projects and development in the new CIP platform. “In the evolution of all of these markets, jurisdiction or technology, there’s some growing pains and it’s good to take stock of where we’re at with regulations and policy support to make sure you have the right policy and regulation structures in place.”

She still has one last thing on her wish list once the ITCs have been passed. “We need transmission buildout and grid reform to walk side by side with this, otherwise we won’t see the full realisation of the benefits of the ITCs.”

That too was a common complaint from US renewables investors after the passing of the IRA. Replicability, it seems, should only go so far.