DIF raises €6.8bn across flagship, core-plus strategies

Half a year after CVC Capital Partners' takeover, the Dutch manager has surpassed targets for both of the funds it launched two years ago.

Amsterdam-headquartered DIF Capital Partners’ two recent funds – DIF Infrastructure VII and DIF Core-Plus Infrastructure Fund III – have both reached a final close.

The Dutch manager’s seventh flagship raised €4.4 billion against a €4 billion target, while the third core-plus fund went €100 million above its €1.5 billion target. Across both strategies, another €800 million was raised in co-investment vehicles, resulting in a total of €6.8 billion.

The two funds closed significantly above their predecessors, with DIF’s sixth flagship raising €3 billion in October 2020, and the second core-plus fund ending at €1 billion in May 2021.

Some of the LP commitments arrived by way of DIF’s new owner, Luxembourg-based private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners, which acquired a majority stake in DIF last September and is committed to a full takeover.

Allard Ruijs, DIF’s chief investment officer, confirmed that some of the funds’ commitments would not be there without the new access to CVC’s investor base. “They introduced us to some of their relationships. We were well progressed with the fundraising already in September, so it was more the final push towards the final closings.”

Crucially, the partnership with CVC did not deter DIF’s existing LPs. “Obviously, we had to make people comfortable,” said Ruijs. “Having said that, generally speaking, we have received strong support from our investors about joining CVC group. And we, and CVC as well, strongly believed that it was a positive development.” He added of commitments that “you’re never certain till they’re there”.

“Geographically for both our strategies, 50-60 percent of the capital received comes from institutional investors in Europe. In the case of DIF Infrastructure VII about a quarter comes from North America, versus a third for our core-plus fund. The remaining came from Asia and the Middle East, where we are growing.”

As for how much skin the manager has in the game, Ruijs said there are commitments both from DIF and CVC in the two funds, and that these are “quite significant” and above the usual 1 percent committed by managers.

Less competition in the mid-market

The two funds were launched simultaneously 24 months ago and share a duration of 12 plus three years. However, the strategies differ in the size of the targeted companies and to the extent that the focus is on the energy transition.

The seventh flagship is targeting lower-risk and mid-sized companies and projects across verticals, particularly PPPs and concessions, alongside the energy transition. The core-plus strategy typically accesses opportunities across digital, digitalisation, energy transition and sustainable transportation in the lower mid-market.

Both funds are halfway deployed across nine investments each, with a focus on Europe and North America. Finding a use for the rest of the dry powder shouldn’t be an issue, Ruijs predicted.

“The pipelines are really good for both strategies. At the moment, we especially see fewer financial investors competing when we’re bidding for new investments, so we think the market is good. Particularly in the mid-market or the lower end of the mid-market. That also led to the relatively strong deployment.

“In addition, companies are looking for equity to grow their business because it has become relatively expensive to access debt. We have that equity available to support companies while there’s less liquidity available around the world.”



The seventh flagship’s nine investments so far include an investment alongside Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM in global water solutions provider Saur, and the acquisition of Norway’s largest ferry operator, Fjord1, with EDF Invest. Fjord1 is engaged in the energy transition through the use of electric ferries, while a majority stake in US-based solar developer Green Street Power Partners provides exposure to renewable generation.

The third core-plus fund is, among other things, invested in German urban fibre roll-out platform Metrofibre; in US data-centre platform Tonaquint; and Australian rail leasing business Rail First.