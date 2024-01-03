Share A- A+ 100%

It is hot underground. Dig down and an inexhaustible supply of energy is waiting to be utilised for very low-carbon heating and power. Geothermal heat can provide a baseload supply of power, and the process of accessing the energy is comparatively gentle on the environment, which bodes well for the technology’s future.

But though geothermal energy has been accessed for decades, bringing it to scale and a wider range of geographies is not a trivial challenge. There are exploration risks, the cost/return profile remains underwhelming and the lack of an established, well-tested industry implies technology risk. The potential provoking of minor tremors and public protests are in the ‘cons’ column too.

Still, hopes are high that geothermal technology – which covers an array of variations on the theme of digging for heat – could be not only a crucial part of the energy transition but a profitable one as well.

In the US, for example, less than 4GW of geothermal electric capacity is currently commissioned, but the expectation is for 38GW of capacity to be installed by 2035, with a target of 91GW of capacity in 2050, according to a January 2023 report from the US Department of Energy. The US is targeting a competitive capacity-weighted average LCOE for 2035 of $45/MWh.

Contrary to popular belief and most current utilisation, geothermal energy is not restricted to areas with volcanic heat: continuous decay of radioactive materials in the bedrock will hold and heat embedded water to well beyond the 100C boiling point at sea level across large swathes of the world.

So-called enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) dig down several kilometres to get to this water and tap it for energy. After the heat has been extracted, the water is then sent back well below ground, ensuring that only the energy is harvested and that the cycle is a closed one.

EGS are simple and scalable, and provide baseload energy with minimal environmental impact. So how to make this technology grow? Infrastructure Investor asked invested managers and some of their portfolio companies what to consider before digging in and how long it will be before everyone takes to the underground.

Geothermal is on a spectrum

While it would be churlish not to go for volcanic energy where it is readily available, new geothermal projects look for less dramatic fare: lower pressure, less heat and preferably no steam.

This new generation of geothermal is based on the continuous decay of radioactive materials in the general bedrock, which heats the ground way down below. In some places, there will be an aquifer at a suitable depth and temperature. In other places, there is water embedded in the rock and enough fissures in it to allow that water to flow and be pumped to the surface. Where there is not enough water or insufficient permeability, fissures and/or water can be introduced.

After digging down several kilometres to get to the water, it is extracted and tapped before the cooled water is returned below ground. In principle, this is simple and scalable technology.

“We are heading to this next stage of geothermal a bit like the oil and gas industry that started with all the low-hanging fruit and got increasingly complicated and deeper. Who would have thought you’d be drilling incredibly complex directional wells from offshore rigs when those guys started? I think we’re on that sort of spectrum,” says Ryan Law. He is the CEO of Geothermal Engineering Ltd, or GEL, which develops The United Downs Deep Geothermal Power project, in Cornwall. Kerogen Capital is a majority shareholder in the project.

5.3 kilometres below the plant in Cornwall, the water is 170C. The energy is extracted using a so-called binary system where heat exchangers ensure that the subterranean salty water, or brine, does not come into contact with the atmosphere.

Follow the money – and the hot water

In the Philippines, geothermal energy has been utilised for over 60 years and the country has around 2GW of geothermal capacity. In 2017, Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) invested $1.3 billion, alongside GIC, in the local Energy Development Corporation and its 1.2 GW of geothermal plants.

“Over the last couple of years, and going forward the next couple of years, we’re investing about half a billion dollars to increase the generation capacity by close to 200MW across various technologies,” says Chris Low, co-head of real assets for Southeast Asia and India at MAM. The new geothermal capacity will mostly be binary systems, rather than based on steam as the current ones, to take advantage of new and better technology.

While there are no subsidies in place, a government-imposed moratorium on new coal-fired power plants is supporting the demand for other sources of energy, as well as the general energy transition.

“We are now seeing customers willing to pay that green premium,” says Low, and this is not just to lower CO2 emissions. “We sell power on a fixed-price basis, whereas most other power contracts in Asia have an element of cost passing through.” This, he says, proved costly when coal prices rose two years ago, and the dollar rose against emerging markets currencies.

“We have been signing contracts with manufacturers, data centres and telco companies because over the last 24 to 36 months, we have seen many customers set net-zero targets and we have the only baseload green generation,” Low says. He acknowledges that geothermal does not come cheap: “When you look at the sticker price, from a dollar per megawatt view it is expensive. But it is less so when it is taken into context that we essentially operate 90 to 100 percent baseload.”

In some places, subsidies are necessary at this time. In Cornwall, the European Regional Development Fund and Cornwall Council are both involved in United Downs, and there are contracts for difference in place for the electricity.

Subsidies are also an important part of Foresight Group’s majority investment in Dutch developer 85 Degrees. “The Dutch government are very supportive of geothermal as a way of decarbonising heat,” says Richard Thompson, partner at Foresight. The tapped geothermal energy will be contracted through local heat network offtakers and used by industrial users such as greenhouses.

“The alternative solution, which all the customers are using at the moment, is gas, so we are competing against natural gas. Therefore, although the investment case was very solid two or three years ago, it’s materially more attractive now with higher gas prices driving a higher offtake price for the heat,” Thompson says, adding:

“The attractiveness [of being invested in 85 degrees] is strong government support through subsidy, strong contracted revenues and the fact that the geothermal resource is relatively well understood in the Netherlands, making it a lower risk endeavour.”

85 degrees – owned by Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners I – uses relatively shallow aquifers with the wells reaching down to approximately 2000 metres.

The US wants a geothermal future

In the US, the government is very supportive of geothermal energy with the Department of Energy (DOE) launching The Enhanced Geothermal Shot initiative to reduce the cost of geothermal energy by 90 percent to $45/MWh by 2035. The IRA’s tax credits extend to the technology and, in Utah, the DOE is funding a $140 million program to de-risk it by testing various techniques and types of equipment.

“We’ve seen a number of operators come up with innovative technologies aiming to produce geothermal fluid on a more efficient basis. And we’ve struck up joint ventures with a couple of them,” says Aaron Rubin, MAM’s head of utility and energy infrastructure for the Americas.

“There are others who are better suited than us to conduct early-stage R&D and once we’re confident in the efficacy of the technology, we’re very keen to adopt it,” Rubin adds.

MAM owns US-based Cyrq Energy, which has six plants of which one uses flash steam and five are binary systems, totalling 200MW of capacity.

Says Rubin: “$45/MWh is probably not sufficient today to finance the construction of a new geothermal facility. To get to that value, we will need to see some of those improvements proven.”

Cyrq’s plants are in the American southwest and all are based on deep and salty aquifers.

In the US, other notable geothermal investors include Energy Capital Partners and CPP Investments, which are part of a consortium that owns most of the 900MW Geysers Geothermal Field north of San Francisco.

The cracks in the geothermal plans However enticing a proposition, geothermal has occasionally encountered opposition. In Geneva, the canton aims to cover 20 percent of thermal needs by 2035. Municipalities and local utilities drive the development of the country’s first deep geothermal installation, which has been met with sabotage and lawsuits. These are based on fears that disruptions to the underground might taint local water supplies or introduce seismic events. Fears that are likely overblown. “We haven’t run into any opposition relating to tremors and earthquakes, nor am I aware of any incident, certainly in the United States, where geothermal drilling has been linked to that. Most of the sites are in pretty remote desert locations, so there aren’t large local populations that might voice opposition,” says Rubin. As for people concerned about the pollution of drinking water, “those concerns don’t have a lot of substance to them because the depth of aquifers is quite different to where the geothermal brine is coming from. But in places where there’s not a lot of water, you can understand that people who aren’t familiar with the technical details of drilling are going to be concerned,” Rubin adds. Groundwater is usually extracted – worldwide – from aquifers no deeper than 100 metres. One way of getting around potential concerns is to use what is already there, eg old oil and gas wells, which are already being explored in the US.

A side of lithium

Hot water from the deep is rich in minerals. In some areas, these minerals will be precious metals. In Cornwall, the very high lithium content is of interest. In fact, GEL is looking to develop green lithium mining and is raising funds to develop this sideline. Other chemical elements present in the water are helium, which is getting scarcer by the day by escaping into space, and neodymium.

There is a good reason for looking to develop a sideline, says Ryan Law.

“This deeper geothermal business is the equivalent of oil and gas exploration risk where you drill without being sure what your resource will be. So classic exploration risk, but with utility returns. That is a very, very hard circle to square. Lithium is the upside needed to outbalance that equation of exploration risk and utility return.”

And it is an upside that presented itself along the way.

“The intention was always power. Nobody would have known that lithium was a thing when we started, and we’ve been incredibly lucky because the lithium concentrations are very high and comparatively pure. That combination is a very attractive proposition,” says Law.

GEL is not alone in looking to exploit the minerals in the water. In Alsace in France, a pilot project is looking at extracting lithium from a geothermal heat plant in Ritterhoffen. Lithium extraction could also eventually happen on Cyrq’s site in California too.

“We have focused on power production because mining is not an infrastructure activity that is within the mandate of our infrastructure funds. But we have struck up a partnership with a company looking to develop and build a facility to take the hot brine, after we’ve used it, and remove the lithium,” says Rubin.

Geothermal energy has looked promising for decades, and never more so than now with tailwinds provided by the energy transition and opportunities for green mining of vital minerals, but it won’t be the be-all and end-all, according to Thompson.

“I think it’s a really exciting opportunity in certain parts of the world where there is a strong resource. Will it be the solution everywhere? No. But there is a lot of excitement about the sector, and with the strong government support in the Netherlands, this looks to be a really good investment for the fund.”