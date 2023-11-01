DigitalBridge hits $2.2bn first close on third flagship

DigitalBridge has also secured $1bn to date for its credit vehicle, which has a pipeline of over 60 loans, according to CEO Marc Ganzi.

The end of October saw the first close of DigitalBridge Partners III – DigitalBridge’s third vintage of its flagship fund – on $2.2 billion, with $1 billion of that capital raised in Q3 alone, according to the firm, unveiling its Q3 2023 earnings. The fund was launched in June 2022 with a target of $8 billion.

That $2.2 billion is a large chunk of the $5.4 billion that DigitalBridge has raised over the year to date, with $700 million ($100 million in Q3) being raised largely for the firm’s core and credit strategies. In July, Infrastructure Investor reported the core fund had exceeded $1 billion in capital raised. Some $2.5 billion ($900 million in Q3) was raised for co-investment. The firm is targeting a range of $6.5 billion-$9.5 billion (with a midpoint goal of $8 billion) in total capital formation for 2023 overall, which it is confident it is on track to meet.

“The fourth quarter has been seasonally very strong for us, given our fundraising cadence,” said chief executive Marc Ganzi during the firm’s Q3 earnings call. “It’s been a tough year for capital formation. It’s been one of the toughest that I can remember. But the key here is perseverance. Perseverance of the team and persistent interest in data center infrastructure, spurred by advances in generative AI, has put us in a good position to deliver on our goals.”

Another thematic DigitalBridge has been persistent on is private credit. It’s strategy – DigitalBridge Credit Fund – accumulated $578.3 million in July 2023, according to Infrastructure Investor data. According to the firm, that number is now $1 billion.

“DigitalBridge is at the intersection of the two asset classes with the highest intent to increase allocations among institutional investors: private credit, one; infrastructure, two. [These] are the only two asset classes where that intent is greater than 50 percent,” Ganzi explained during the call.

The bulk of the credit strategy lies in floating rate securities with cheque sizes between $20 million and $300 million, though the firm offers an array of credit solutions, including first lien, senior structured debt and preferred equity.

Ganzi sees the capital-intensive nature of digital infrastructure as being a key driver in the opportunity set for the firm’s credit strategy. He also singled out the greenfield nature of data centre development.

“[Banks] are somewhat hand-tied in terms of financing greenfield construction,” he said. “So, we are seeing a surge in interest, particularly in our credit side, in financing new data centre builds. We’ve got a pipeline of over 60 loans that we’re working on right now.”

Ganzi also specified that DigitalBridge is seeing credit opportunities in towers and fibre. The credit strategy’s current portfolio includes investments in CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure provider, and Surf Internet, a fibre-to-the-home provider.