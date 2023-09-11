Expert view: Whether to diversify or specialise your fund

Meet the experts Irene Mavroyannis,

Managing director and global co-head of business development for infrastructure, Partners Group Adam Lygoe,

Head of institutional and international wealth distribution, Macquarie Asset Management Amanda Woods,

Chief investment officer, Amber Infrastructure Limited

What are some of the main arguments for and against diversified and targeted strategies?

Irene Mavroyannis: We consider diversification to be critical for building resilient infrastructure portfolios with embedded downside risk mitigation that can deliver sustainable returns over the long term. This is because investments can be extended across attractive subsectors, geographies and business models, creating a portfolio that is capable of weathering all economic cycles.

Targeted strategies may be helpful for providing LPs with highly focused exposure to particular subsectors, but it can be harder to deploy capital in these strategies as investment universes are naturally more limited. Additionally, targeted strategies may concentrate risk as chosen subsectors can fall out of favour, which could impact a manager’s ability to exit investments.

Adam Lygoe: Ultimately, it comes down to client preferences and the skill sets of management teams. For example, it is perfectly sensible that a UK investor may want a UK-only strategy. They could also want a globally diversified strategy or have a strong affinity with a particular sector, such as renewables or digital, and invest in targeting that exposure. So, it is not necessarily about ‘for’ or ‘against’ diversified or targeted strategies – they all have their merits depending on what an investor is trying to achieve.

Has the current macroeconomic climate had much impact on diversification strategies?

IM: Although the current macroeconomic climate has not changed why diversified strategies are so effective at delivering long-term sustainable returns, it has impacted the ability of managers to execute on these strategies. However, volatile financing markets and difficult exit environments are causing issues for both diversified and targeted strategies – these issues do not discriminate. It is ultimately so important for investors to align themselves with experienced infrastructure managers that can deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through economic cycles.

Amanda Woods: The pressures have highlighted that reliance on a sector-specific fund can expose investors to specific risks that diversified funds are protected from. The next few years will be particularly interesting for the infrastructure sector as it adapts and supports economies in the wake of major crises – such as climate change and the war in Ukraine. Climate protection is on mainstream political and corporate agendas, and change is being imposed by laws, taxes, regulation and users themselves.

What are some of the main drivers behind the rise in sector-specific funds coming to market?

AL: Largely, it is around the size of the opportunity. For example, we have seen a number of strategies come to market targeting renewable energy or digital infrastructure. With $4 trillion of annual investment in clean energy needed to hit net zero, and data demand growing exponentially, these have become key investment themes which investors are seeking exposure to.

Outside of the energy transition and digital infrastructure, we are seeing sector-specific funds emerge that are targeting emerging themes including demographic shifts, food, carbon reduction and impact metrics. These are areas which can resonate with certain investors.

AW: Sector-specific funds can be an opportunistic reflection of recent market trends, policy changes and macroeconomic drivers. Provided they are long-term, sustainable trends and the fund manager has the expertise in the sector, those specialist funds can be successful.

Recent examples of sector-specialist funds are those focused on energy efficiency, battery storage and digital investments, and there are long-term, scalable trends underpinning those investment strategies.

The importance is then ensuring that investment cases demonstrate appropriate resilience to different economic cycles, technology risk, appropriate conservatism in capital structuring, and that the fund can meet investor objectives under a range of scenarios.

IM: The major driver behind the rise of targeted, sector-specific funds is a growing appreciation among investors that certain types of infrastructure are positioned to benefit from long-term secular trends. These trends include decarbonisation, digitisation, ageing populations and urbanisation, to name just a few.

Although sector-specific funds will look to target just one of these secular trends, a diversified portfolio will look to capture the transformational potential of several. As secular trends are likely to drive change at different paces, targeting several within a portfolio helps build resilience.

What future developments do you see on the horizon for investors to bear in mind when crafting their strategies?

AL: With the era of cheap money and returns from multiple expansion behind us, investors will increasingly look to managers with proven expertise and a track record of driving operational performance to create value. In the medium-term, I expect secondaries to continue to be popular for investors focused on diversification along with a reduced J-curve.

Ability to exit, particularly for some of the larger funds, will also be an area of focus for due diligence in the coming years. Return generation will continue to be a focus, but how those returns are generated will shift as greater consideration is given to environmental and social impacts, along with investors having more choice around the strategies they invest in.

IM: Infrastructure as an asset class will continue to benefit from thematic growth trends, particularly decarbonisation and digitisation, and, as a result, we expect demand from investors for access to the most experienced managers to remain high. The growth of the asset class is also broadening the type of investments that managers might consider, particularly as the power of technology becomes better harnessed in areas such as energy efficiency, for example.

Investors need to keep in mind that following a truly diversified investment strategy is most likely to realise the benefits of infrastructure investing – namely, downside risk mitigation and long-term stable returns.

AW: Recent events have demonstrated the challenges of foresight and the speed at which global events can disrupt or transform society.

While we firmly believe that a robust rationale should support an investment strategy – such as addressing climate change – we also believe that the methods used to execute that strategy should be adaptable and capable of responding to unexpected situations. This includes both mitigating risk and seizing opportunities. A diversified fund that can participate in market trends while remaining within its thematic parameters and maintaining risk diversification for investors will be best placed to retain value in an uncertain world.