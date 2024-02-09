Head of real assets Subahoo Chordia says low returns from traditional asset classes have put investors ‘on the journey to looking at alternatives’.

A strategy of targeting Indian LPs is now yielding results for Edelweiss Alternatives, president and head of real assets Subahoo Chordia has told Infrastructure Investor, with domestic capital increasing in importance for its latest India-focused fund.

The firm announced an interim close of 8,000 crore rupees ($964 million; €894 million) for Edelweiss Alternatives Infrastructure Yield Plus II in late January, with a final close expected later in 2024.

Chordia said the firm’s offshore LPs, which make up two-thirds of the fund commitments, are primarily European pension funds and insurance companies, while its Indian LPs include insurance companies and family offices, among others.

“There is a lot of domestic capital among pension funds and insurance companies in India, but returns have come down significantly [from traditional asset classes] and they aren’t making returns that are significantly above inflation – so they have started on the journey to looking at alternatives,” he said, adding that around one-third of the firm’s overall assets under management comes from domestic Indian investors.

“Domestic capital doesn’t worry about currency, they understand local assets better, they can’t invest outside India because of [regulatory] limitations, and fixed-income returns have come down, so they are looking at alternative yielding assets. You can see this in Indian equity markets, too – domestic participation has significantly increased compared to foreign institutions. The same is happening in real assets.”

The firm’s latest Infrastructure Yield Plus II fund follows a similar strategy to that of its predecessor fund, which reached a final close on approximately 3,300 crore rupees and has now fully deployed its capital.

The first fund focused on investments in mid-sized companies in the electricity transmission, renewable energy generation (particularly solar) and highways sectors. Fund II will also target these sectors, with the addition of digital infrastructure, especially data centres, and potentially other asset types including water treatment plants.

Chordia declined to comment on target returns but said they would be “in line with industry benchmarks”, with core-plus-type returns. Fund II announced its first investment in 2023, a deal to acquire eight highways and one electricity transmission asset, with more transactions at “advanced stages”, he said.

Chordia also emphasised that Edelweiss Alternatives “buy assets but never sells” them, with plans to shift the assets owned by its funds into perpetual Indian Investment Trusts (InvIT).

“That means we invest on a hold-to-maturity basis, not to sell assets – so we work more like a utility, even though we are a fund. Investments are all based on the lifecycle of an asset.”

He said that the firm does expect returns to increase compared to Fund I, partly down to increases in interest rates globally.

“I think every global investor has increased their return threshold, and that has helped us increase our return threshold when we look to buy these assets. So, all the assets [we are investing in now] are at a higher return compared to the previous fund.”

Chordia also said the number of infrastructure investors operating in India has not increased since the close of its first fund, as all the global players – such as Brookfield Asset Management, Blackstone, KKR and Macquarie Asset Management – had already moved into the market.

“They are already present – the smaller, mid-market players have not come, and are often not coming to emerging markets or Asia at all for that matter.”

This was also a benefit to investors like Edelweiss Alternative, he said, as competition for core infrastructure assets without a significant risk premium had not significantly increased.

“The global guys are often comparing returns in India versus what they get in the US or European market – and no-one wants to have a lower return than the developed market, there has to be a premium.”

Infrastructure Yield Plus I has transferred two of its transmission assets to the AnZen InvIT and still currently holds 12 solar projects with a combined capacity of 813MW, three annuity road projects and one toll road asset.