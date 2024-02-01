Eight investor opinions from the LP Perspectives 2024 Study

The results from Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study are in and there is clear consensus that 2023 represented the toughest fundraising environment for infrastructure on record.

An asset class that has been in seemingly unrelenting growth mode received a shock to the system last year. This could mark the start of a new phase for the asset class, as undimmed appetite is constrained by a lack of capital.

In fact, LPs continue to report strong performance from their infrastructure portfolios, which have successfully showcased inflation correlation. There has been a shift in demand for different risk profiles, however, with super-core and core falling out of favour, and core-plus and value-add taking market share.

Meanwhile, the energy transition and digital infrastructure still dominate, but transport seems posed to make a comeback.

However, investors have limited capital to deploy and are inundated with opportunities to deploy it. They are delving deep on due diligence, therefore, and pushing hard on terms. With commitments for 2024 largely earmarked, any improvements will likely be marginal. For now, this is a buyers’ market.

1Fundraising blues

Over 40 percent of investors plan to invest more capital into infrastructure funds over the next 12 months than they did over the past year. This is the lowest figure since the Infrastructure Investor LP Perspectives Study survey began. Ten percent plan to invest less, significantly down from 22 percent in 2023, but more than in previous years.

These figures are symptomatic of a wider private markets fundraising malaise, rather than decreased appetite for the asset class. In fact, 90 percent of LPs expect their infrastructure portfolios to meet or exceed benchmarks in this challenging period.

2The trouble with core

Super-core and core infrastructure have fallen out of favour as LPs prioritise higher returning strategies; 27 percent and 24 percent, respectively, plan to invest less in those segments in the year ahead. While core infrastructure promises decorrelation to GDP and reliable cashflows in a volatile environment, higher interest rates have turned many investors off the market and one placement agent describes a freeze on core fundraising. Core-plus has proved the most popular risk profile, followed by value-add.

3First-time misfortunes

Raising a first-time fund in the most challenging fundraising environment in living memory is no mean feat.

Only 8 percent of respondents expect to invest more in more first-time managers over the next year; 22 percent expect to invest in fewer and 43 percent don’t invest in first time funds at all. But it is possible to beat the odds, particularly in nascent sectors such as the energy transition. It may be necessary to take a long-term view, however, and to make concessions on terms.

4Second chances

Close to 30 percent of investors have plans to buy on the secondaries market over the next year, the highest figure on record. This is not surprising given the favourable pricing currently on offer.

Increased volume of dealflow, coupled with an increased cost of the funding lines employed by specialist secondaries buyers – meaning they are bidding less aggressively – is resulting in discounts for quality infrastructure funds in the range of 8-10 percent. This compares with premiums in the recent past.

5Co-investment in overdrive

Appetite for co-investment is at an all-time high, but so too is co-investment supply. A challenging fundraising market means that, uncertain of reaching target, GPs are seeking to eek out existing capital by tapping into their co-investment partnerships.

Many LPs continue to struggle with the necessary timelines and so the limited pool of active co-investors are drowning in proposals. This is creating an opportunity for those co-investors to push for better terms.

6The climbing cost of credit

The combination of a bank caution and a spike in interest rates has meant a dramatic increase in the cost of subscription fi nance, and fi rms are responding by decreasing their utilisation of available lines. Indeed, over a third of LPs expect their managers to use subscription fi nance less in the year ahead, the highest fi gure since the survey began. Of course, these facilities are still effective for managing the capital call process. But using subscription lines to juice IRRs is a thing of the past.

7Beyond track record

Team size and investment capacity are LPs’ biggest concern in due diligence, followed by terms. But succession – coming in at number three – is climbing the priority list.

Not only were many infrastructure firms formed in the late 2000s and early 2010s, meaning their founders are approaching retirement, but there have been several high-profile examples of managers selling out, either partially or entirely, immediately after closing a fund. LPs are carefully scrutinising transition plans to ensure there are no surprises.

8An ESG divide

Just under 60 percent of investors believe that a strong ESG policy will lead to better long-term returns in private markets, down from 69 percent in 2023 and 74 percent a year earlier.

The ESG backlash that has been seen in some states in the US, in particular,

has made this an increasingly challenging area for GPs to navigate. One placement agent advises clients that they “can’t be all things to all people. They just need to recognise that this polarity is a reality in the LP community today”.