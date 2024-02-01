Emerging managers seek to beat the first-time fund blues

In the right sector, with the right strategy, it is still possible to get a debut fund across the line.

Click to the top right of the presentation to view full screen

Despite a tentative resurgence in optimism around fundraising, emerging managers still face a daunting task. Just 8 percent of LPs expect to back more first-time managers next year; 22 percent expect to cut back their activity and 43 percent have a no-first time manager rule, according to Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study. Furthermore, just 39 percent of LPs plan to increase their number of relationships, the lowest number since the survey began in 2019.

“First-time funds are difficult to raise,” says Gordon Bajnai, head of global infrastructure at Campbell Lutyens. “Investors are being more selective. This is a buyer’s market and generally those buyers want more mature funds, ideally vintage three and beyond.”

But while the situation is challenging, it is not impossible. “It is a very tough time to be raising a first-time fund. Having said that, the fund that we have had the most success with in the past 12 months is exactly that,” says Bruce Chapman, co-founder at Threadmark.

“It can be done, although you obviously need a very strong team with a good track record that is referenceable. On top of that, you need a strategy that is focused on a sector or segment that isn’t readily accessible to established managers and a team that has unique positioning within that market.”

Of course, new strategies launched by existing managers tend to be viewed as a lower-risk option when compared to a genuinely new firm. That situation has only been exacerbated given an overall scarcity of capital.

“The market trend in today’s environment has been towards larger managers and because of the size of the tickets involved, that has left less capital available to back emerging teams,” says Michael Dean, managing director at HarbourVest.

“Those that we have seen be successful have been extensions of a larger platform, including private equity groups expanding into infrastructure,” he says.

Green lights

There are particular sectors, however, where genuine emerging managers have been able to beat the first-time fund blues, most notably the energy transition. “First-time funds that are at the forefront of sustainability have the best opportunity to raise money,” says Chapman.

“Those firms that have fared best tend to come out of larger, more established teams where they are already well known to LPs” Brent Burnett,

Hamilton Lane

In the more nascent corners of the energy transition, emerging managers are an inevitability. “When you are talking about energy efficiency, geothermal energy or EV charging, for example, specialists in those areas are only ever likely to be on fund one or fund two,” explains Bajnai. “If investors want to access those less mature areas, they will need to invest with new managers or new strategies. That is the big exception to the emerging manager challenge.”

Chapman, meanwhile, also sees potential in the transport space, which has been largely neglected over the most recent cycle. “Transport has more recently been out of favour, partly due to a lag effect from covid and the ESG profile of some of those investments, and partly because digital infrastructure and the energy transition have received so much focus that the sector simply became sidelined.

“Investors are now finding they are underweight to transport and for the right type of strategy, which may not include traditional toll roads and airports, for example, there could be a great deal of appetite.”

To be successful in raising a first-time fund in this environment, managers may also need to secure an anchor investor, says Brent Burnett, head of real assets at Hamilton Lane. “Those firms that have fared best tend to come out of larger, more established teams where they are already well known to LPs,” he adds. “It also helps to have tied up a few early deals to provide proof of concept for the investment strategy that you plan to prosecute. An anchor LP can be leant on to help get those first few deals done, as well as to provide fundraising momentum.”

Emerging managers may also need to make concessions on terms and in particular on co-investment priority, LPAC representation and quite possibly also on fees. “Emerging managers may have to make some concessions early on to get that first fund raised,” says Burnett. “They need to take a longer-term view in order to build their organisation over time.”