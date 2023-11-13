EQT clinches £500m first UK battery deal

EQT’s latest investment in battery storage firm Statera Energy adds to its UK portfolio and is also the GP’s first step into storage in the UK. The new platform was acquired through EQT’s sixth flagship fund and was sold by InfraRed Capital Partners’ 2018 vintage Infrastructure Fund V. The sale of Statera Energy is the second full divestment from this fund to date.

The deal values Statera at around £500 million ($620 million; €572 million), according to people close to the deal. EQT Infrastructure VI has now committed €4 billion-€5 billion of the €11 billion collected at first close this summer. The fund was launched in December 2022 with a €20 billion target and a €21 billion hard-cap.

With 1GW of flexible generation already in operation and under construction and a sizable pipeline, Statera will need a lot of grid connections to materialise over the coming years. Crucially, of the 16GW pipeline, “a sizable portion” can be characterised as having secure or nearly secure connectivity, EQT’s newly joined partner, Francesco Starace, told Infrastructure Investor. This was an important feature of the deal. “What we like about Statera is that it was an early mover on connectivity,” he adds.

As waiting times for grid connections are a pressure point in most places, the benefit of having such connections available will be lost on no one. In the UK, as elsewhere, the connectivity issue is considered vital for the race for net zero and the UK’s electricity TSO, National Grid, announced in early November that it would advance connections for 19 battery storage projects with around 10GW of nameplate capacity. This initiative should cut an average of four years of the wait. However, with reports that the queue extends beyond 2035, or even 2037 anecdotally, the effect of this acceleration may well not be felt immediately.

‘UK has much to offer investors’

Starace was adamant that the UK has much to offer investors: “From a regulatory standpoint, the UK has been the one to open up new phases for almost 20 years. You can criticise the regulators, but the UK regulation is a bit ahead of the curve for what concerns flexibility and therefore storage.

“On top of that, there is a systemic reason as the UK’s electric system is volatile on the supply side and increasingly on the demand side, which will be exacerbated as electrification penetrates the industrial segment.”

EQT did not eagerly jump on the BESS bandwagon, said Starace. “The most difficult thing was to convince ourselves and everybody that this market, the balance services, is strong today, but we think it will become wider, stronger, deeper, and therefore there is a space for growth.”

As for the technology that will ultimately be connected to the grid, Starace is clear that lithium-ion batteries may not remain the optimal storage solution: “We know that there is a lot of developing technology to consider and are totally agnostic so far as technology is concerned. It just has to do the job.”

“This is the beginning of a very large story. In our view, it is much larger than probably people think,” says Starace.