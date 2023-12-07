Equis secures Victorian government investment for A$1bn Melbourne battery

The first investment from Victoria’s State Electricity Commission since it was brought back under government control goes to a large-scale battery project in partnership with Equis Development.

Equis Development has reached financial close on the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub after securing a A$245 million ($160 million; €149 million) commitment from Victoria’s State Electricity Commission.

The commitment to the A$1 billion project marked the first investment by the SEC since the state Labor Party reconstituted it under Victorian government ownership in May 2023. The previous incarnation of the SEC was broken up and privatised in the mid-1990s.

Equis has committed more than A$510 million in equity to the project in addition to the SEC’s investment, with the remainder to come from project financing. The MREH’s first phase commenced construction last week and aims to be operational by 2025.

Phase 1 of the MREH has expanded beyond its initial 200MW plan and will now be split into three separate batteries with a combined capacity of 600MW.

Equis and the SEC will jointly own the three batteries: for two of them, each comprising 400MWh of two-hour storage capacity, Equis will own 70 percent and SEC the remaining 30 percent; for the third battery, comprising 800MWh of four-hour capacity, Equis will own 51 percent and SEC the remaining 49 percent.

The SEC will have an offtake agreement for 100 percent of the capacity of the 800MWh battery to allow firming for SEC solar and wind projects.

Equis founder and managing director David Russell said the SEC had ensured a rapid and cost-effective construction programme for the MREH.

“The result will be one of the largest battery energy storage projects in the world,” he said.

“It will begin enhancing Victoria’s grid and power price stability by the end of 2025.”

Upon completion, the hub will contribute 1.6GWh of renewable energy storage to the grid – enough to power up to 200,000 homes during peak periods.

Equis has already secured land and development approval for MREH Phase 2.

An SEC spokesperson said the project represented value for money for Victorians: “The government-owned SEC anticipates its A$245 million investment in the MREH will deliver sustainable, commercial returns which will be reinvested in more renewables to accelerate the transition.”

Victoria has a target of 95 percent renewable energy generation by 2035.

The spokesperson said the state had some of the lowest wholesale electricity prices in Australia due to its focus on renewables: “Adding more renewable energy to the system will only put further downward pressure on prices.”

The 600MW of storage capacity under Phase 1 of the MREH will provide nearly a quarter of Victoria’s target of 2.6GW energy storage by 2030.

“Having access to this new firming capacity will enable more renewable energy projects to be built in Victoria,” the spokesperson said.

Upon the SEC’s return to the public sector, the Victorian government invested an initial A$1 billion into it to facilitate 4.5GW of renewable energy generation and storage projects.

This would be enough to replace the Loy Yang A coal-fired power station, the government said at the time.

However, the Victorian government has since signed agreements with Loy Yang A owner AGL that would see the plant remain open until 2035.