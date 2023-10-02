Federal funding drives EV infrastructure

The federal funding spigot has been turned on for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the US, with $7.5 billion aimed at adding 500,000 direct-current fast chargers for public use by 2030. The funding is intended to encourage EV adoption by expanding the present network of 33,000 fast chargers.

“Producing and installing half a million chargers is a monumental undertaking. It is a massive wave of infrastructure spending,” says Matt Tractenberg, vice-president of investor relations at Wallbox, which supplies and installs EV fast chargers, in addition to selling home EV chargers.

So far, only 4-5 percent of the EV charging infrastructure that will be needed by 2030 has been installed, leaving a large gap to make up for serving the 10-fold increase in EVs expected by then, Tractenberg says. Wallbox is ramping up its production toward the goal of producing 20,000 EV fast chargers per year.

PwC projects that the EV infrastructure market – including charging station operators, charging hardware and software providers, and installers – will grow to about $28 billion by 2030 and about $100 billion by 2040. For the largest contingent of that market – the charging station operators – the primary obstacle is their capital costs for developing and implementing their networks, says Danny Whigham, energy, utilities and resources consulting leader at PwC US. But for operators that continue to grow, the business model could pay off over the long term as EVs become mainstream in the US, he says.

Tesla is the dominant charging operator in North America, with more than 20,000 fast chargers in the US – nearly two-thirds of the current total – located at 1,850 stations. In July, seven auto manufacturers – BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group and Stellantis NV – announced a joint venture to install 30,000 public fast chargers in the US and Canada. And last year, Volkswagen and Siemens Financial jointly invested $450 million in Electrify America, which is Volkswagen’s charging operator subsidiary with 3,500 fast chargers in the US and Canada.

On the M&A front, oil and gas companies are becoming more active in EV charging infrastructure mergers and acquisitions, partly to boost their green-economy public images and to capture new markets to access customers who are making the switch to EVs from combustion-engine cars, says Michel Annink, a director at Hampleton, a London-based tech M&A adviser.­ They have also prioritised deals in Europe because the transition to EVs has been quicker than in North America, he says.

This year, Shell acquired Volta, an EV charging station operator in the US, and evpass, a charging operator in Switzerland. Two other European oil companies, Total and BP, have also been acquiring EV charging infrastructure assets. As for private equity and venture capital firms, Bessemer, Blackstone, Carlyle, EQT, Inmotion Ventures and Sequoia have been active in the EV charging infrastructure space.

Utilisation rates

Most public charging stations are in use for only a small portion of the day – in the low- to mid-single digits, ­percentagewise, notes Rahul Advani, managing partner at SER Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Redwood City, California. To get to a break-even point, they will need to increase that utilisation rate to the 12 to 15 percent range.

“EV charging infrastructure is still very much a growth story,” Advani says, but investors need to buy into much higher utilisation rates than what they are currently seeing. “Companies can build out more and more locations, but that is not going to be the driver to profitability in and of itself. You need to increase utilisation.”

Interconnection challenges present another hurdle: determining where an EV charging station will tap into a utility company’s electric distribution network and paying to do so. “In many markets, interconnection charges are exceptionally high, which increases the upfront capital costs relative to the projected revenues from a particular EV charging station,” Advani says. Interconnection issues are driving decisions on where to site charging stations; locations aren’t chosen based just on how convenient they are for drivers, he adds.

SER Capital is already building 5MW battery storage locations in New York City, capitalising on 10-year contracted rates from Con Edison, the local power company, to draw power from the batteries as distributed capacity for the power grid, Advani says. SER is also building EV public charging stations on those sites to draw power from either the interconnections directly or from the batteries.

Because the interconnection costs are already amortised for the grid battery storage, the cost of entry for the EV charging side is negligible, Advani says. The EV charging business should benefit from the city’s population density for EV drivers in general and from commercial fleets in the city as delivery companies turn to EVs to comply with environmental standards. But the individual charging sites are chosen based primarily on the battery storage criteria, he says.

The faster the better

As new charging stations come online, operators will probably want to deploy the fastest chargers available and update them when possible. A recent JD Power survey showed that EV owners in the US are not happy with the time it takes to charge up at charging stations outside the home, either at the public stations that employ direct-current fast charging and cater to drivers on long trips, or at the level 2 alternating-current chargers that businesses typically provide for their employees or customers.

Compared with the five minutes it takes to fill up at a gas station, new EV owners have to adjust to the 31 minutes it takes on average at a public fast-charging station or the hour to several hours at a level 2 charger, says Brent Gruber, executive director for the EV practice at JD Power.

“We certainly want to increase the speed of charging,” Gruber says. More public charging stations and faster charging speeds at both public fast-charging and level 2 stations will help make EVs more accessible.

Part of Wallbox’s business strategy is to provide its customers – such as EV charging station operators – with “future-proofed” equipment that can be easily expanded when future EV battery technology allows for faster charging, Tractenberg says. Stations that can provide fast charging at up to 150kW are fine for today’s EVs, but in future years EVs will be able to charge at up to 350kW and eventually 400kW.

The appeal of the future 400kW charger will be charging times of 10 to 12 minutes, compared with 45 minutes for today’s 150kW chargers. “The last thing you want is a customer to put a 60kW charger next to a highway and have EVs pass it by because it is not charging at the speed at which they need it to charge,” Tractenberg says.

At an EV fast charging station configured for future battery technology, charging power is supplied through a modular chassis – a cabinet that looks like a large electrical transformer, with doors that open to reveal a series of power modules that resemble laptops with handles, which can be swapped out like a blade server configuration. More power modules offer more redundancy to keep the station operating if one module fails, and more can be added to the racks to step up the charging power.

Each chassis supplies power to a dispenser with one to four charging guns that plug into the EVs, akin to the fuel pump and its nozzles at a gas station. Each gun in configured according to the type of car it charges: a CHAdeMO connector for Japanese cars, a CCS connector for most European cars and Ford and GM vehicles, or a NACS connector, the Tesla standard, which other automakers are rapidly adopting as well.

Getting creative with batteries

For some charging station sites, it will be too expensive to install the cable and connection that can pull 400kW straight from the grid, Tractenberg says. Instead, an operator might draw power over a 150kW line and supplement it during peak vehicle charging periods with power supplied by storage batteries, which could be charged from the grid or solar arrays onsite.

“You have to be creative in terms of how you build out those sites,” he says. “There are going to be plenty of remote sites where, from an economic standpoint, you can’t justify dropping a 400kW cable.”

For public fast-charging stations, there is a development bottleneck for new projects. Site selection takes time to make sure there is adequate power for the site, that the site aligns with retail or other plans for the EV charging customers, that the right number of chargers are planned, and that it qualifies for funding from the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, which is the initial portion of the $7.5 billion in federal funding, to be routed through states.

If the site needs to order new hardware from the local utility, such as transformers, or new cable connections, it could take a year. Each charger can cost from $20,000 to $100,000 or more, not including installation and maintenance, so the site analysis and forecasting needs to be accurate, Tractenberg says. “What you don’t want to do is put something in and have utilisation rates be 3 percent.”

EV adoption will force power companies to find creative means of shifting and spreading out demand across their grids to accommodate EV charging, Whigham says. Electricity demand in the US for EVs will rise to 468 billion kWh by 2040, up 1,850 percent from 24 billion kWh in 2023, according to PwC projections.

Looking further ahead, a fully electric US fleet of passenger vehicles and trucks would consume 1.6 trillion kWh of electricity per year, or about the same amount as 40 percent of all electricity consumed in the US in 2022, according to the American Transport Research Institute, an industry-backed research group.

As the EV charging infrastructure comes online, bidirectional charging could become a tool for utilities for balancing peak and off-peak loads, Tractenberg says. Utilities would give or subsidise chargers for their residential customers and then pay to draw power from their EV batteries during peak load periods of the day, such as around 7pm. Or businesses with large commercial fleets or school buses could supply peak-demand power to the grid under a similar arrangement.

Utilities are exploring this and similar options as a way to shift their spending from capital expenditures to operational expenditures: in this case, choosing to spend on infrastructure that will change customer behaviour instead of spending on more power generation assets, Tractenberg says. Wallbox is working with a Southeastern US utility on a plan to rent bidirectional EV chargers to its customers and allow them to charge up for free between midnight and 6am.

As for the EV charging operators, expect consolidation in the space, Annink says. “This is going to be likely similar to what we have seen in some other parts of the industry, where we are seeing it move from a whole series of smaller players to larger players, and perhaps in the end a handful – five, six – larger players that are playing a really leading role.”