Former CapDyn, KKR MD eyes ‘more sophisticated’ investors with new firm

Acadia Infrastructure Capital will seek clean energy investments for LPs with 'slightly different needs that cannot fit into one fund box', says managing partner Tim Short.

A former managing director for renewables at Capital Dynamics and KKR has formed a new outfit that will seek to serve “more sophisticated LPs” in the US clean energy market.

Tim Short joined Capital Dynamics in 2010, helping to grow the firm’s clean energy infrastructure business to over 4GW of capacity before his exit in early 2021, where alongside fellow managing director Benoit Allehaut and vice-president Benjamin Droz, he decamped to take up the same role at KKR.

However, Short left KKR last year, now forming Acadia Infrastructure Capital, which will focus on providing investors with differentiated access to the US renewables market. He has been joined by Droz as a principal, while Michael Hamilton has joined Short as a fellow partner from his energy-focused role at AMP Capital, now known as Infrabridge under the ownership of DigitalBridge. Allehaut left his role at KKR earlier this year and has now formed a company focused on energy efficiency technology.

Short told Infrastructure Investor that Acadia would be focusing on providing institutional investors with access to the US renewables market, but this is unlikely to come in the form of a typical fundraising process.

“The market for renewables is rapidly changing and that means it’s hard to have one box into which you’re fitting everything and go about a traditional fundraise,” he said.

“Our view is that investors have become more sophisticated and/or have different needs. Many investors prefer not to invest in funds, or not to invest solely in funds. They can invest more directly and deal with the specifics of the market, rather than invest purely through the GP-LP model. Acadia is offering an alternative.”

Yet, according to Short, those investors still find executing at scale difficult and having a partner that can aggregate at scale and bring underwriting expertise, particularly around tax credit transfers, will be key.

“There is a lot of opportunity and those direct investors really see the benefit in having a partner who can work with them in a different structure, to meet their needs,” he explained. “Some of them have come in, invested in renewable assets in places like Texas, thinking their projects have a stable revenue stream; then Storm Uri comes along and people find out it’s a very different situation. There’s a new appreciation that investment in renewable assets is far more complicated.”

Short also sees opportunity for Acadia’s model in taking advantage of the transferability aspect of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, allowing investors to sell the tax credits from renewable energy sites. Prior to the IRA, the tax equity market was worth between $20 billion and $30 billion, although the new provisions are expected to double or triple the market for tax credits over the decade they have been enacted for, law firm Akin Gump wrote in June.

“The IRA has simplified the way in which tax credits have been funded with respect to transferability,” Short said. “There is a 10-year runway that we haven’t had before and a tool to make it simpler for corporates to participate, but they need support to do so. We’re seeing a flood of projects come to market, and with that a huge demand for tax capital. Beyond those, there are a range of opportunities that may not have been possible without this visibility on the tax credits and the ability to transfer.”

Short noted that Acadia will primarily target wind, solar and storage assets, although he did not rule out gas investments where there’s a clean angle to be made for it.