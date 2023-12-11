Fubon Life commits $70m to Strategic Partners Infrastructure IV

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed an infrastructure secondaries fund.

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.88 trillion ($155.1 billion; €144.1 billion)



Fubon Life Insurance has agreed to commit $70 million to Strategic Partners Infrastructure IV, a fund managed by Blackstone Strategic Partners.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on core-plus, secondaries and value-add strategies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

