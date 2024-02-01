Going deep on due diligence

LPs are delving into succession planning and unrealised value when considering investment in new funds.

Team size and investment capacity represent investors’ number one due diligence priority beyond track record, followed by terms and fees, according to Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study. Succession is another hot topic.

“There have been some high-profile examples of firms selling themselves direct after closing their latest fund and that has heightened investor focus on succession planning,” says Threadmark co-founder Bruce Chapman.

“There is also a recognition, more broadly, that a lot of these teams were established in the late 2000s and at some point soon there will need to be a transition of ownership. We are certainly seeing more granular questions being asked about these issues.”

Lisa Bacon, principal at Meketa Investment Group, adds: “Succession planning is something that we have always paid a lot of attention to, but a number of funds have recently either had a third party come in to take a passive stake as a way of supporting a transition or have sold the whole firm.

“We are starting to see a lot more examples of how this can play out and so it is an area we are looking at very closely.”

Bacon also points to inflation linkage as an important aspect of due diligence in the current environment. Gordon Bajnai, head of global infrastructure at Campbell Lutyens agrees: “Resilience to high inflation is something LPs are examining carefully, and I have to say most quality managers are standing up to that scrutiny well.”

Meanwhile, Bajnai says that distributed to paid-in capital has also become central to due diligence.

“Investors are heavily scrutinising historic performance in terms of actually delivering cash back and proving the value of assets through market transactions, rather than just book valuations,” he explains.

Michael Dean, managing director at HarbourVest, adds: “We are spending a lot of time today looking at unrealised portfolio. In particular, next buyer returns is a piece of analysis that we do.

“What is the assumed return to the next buyer on this deal and how does that fit with the current interest rate and cost of capital environment?

“We are doing a lot more work on unrealised mark-to-market valuations and making sure we agree with managers because, particularly in newer areas such as the energy transition, there is a lot of unrealised performance involved, and you want to make sure you are comfortable that real value is being created.”

HarbourVest is also focusing on benchmarking around the repeatability of strategies, Dean says. “We are analysing performance with a high degree of specificity, trying to separate the multiple expansion and levered beta of the past from sustainable value creation.”

Michael Bane, head of US investor relations at Ardian, says: “LPs are focusing their attention on value creation and asset management. The industry can no longer rely on low-cost debt and rising valuations to generate returns. LPs are also paying attention to how inflation protection, sustainability and digitalisation create value.”

Negotiating terms

Meanwhile, in what is undoubtedly a buyer’s market, LPs are also pushing back on different aspects of economics and terms. An absent or inadequate keyman clause is the term that causes most friction between GPs and LPs, reflecting concern around succession planning, followed by the carried interest waterfall.

“In general, LPs have more choice and therefore have the upper hand in negotiations,” says Bajnai. “A high probability of accessing co-investment, if not a guarantee, is probably the most sought-after term. I haven’t seen LPs pushing for bargain basement economics because they appreciate this is a long-term game and that managers need to make a living. But LPs are undoubtedly in the driving seat.”

Despite an understanding that firms need fees to operate, Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study shows management fees are coming under pressure. “We always try to get the best deals we can for our clients, including a first close discount,” says Bacon.

Burnett agrees that in the current fundraising environment, LPs prepared to come in early are in a strong position to push harder on terms. “It allows you to push on management fee, co-investment priority rights and those expenses that are attributable to the GP, as opposed to the fund,” he explains.

In addition, over a third of investors surveyed have pushed for a higher hurdle rate given the current interest rate environment and half of those have been granted their wish. Dean, however, says that hurdle rates are notoriously sticky.

“We have seen a shift in some GP-led secondaries, which are more transactional, and it has been a topic of conversation amongst LPs when it comes to primaries as well. But hurdle rates are very hard to move.”