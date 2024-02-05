Goldman Sachs’ infra co-head Scott Lebovitz to depart

Co-head Tavis Cannell will become sole global head of infrastructure as Lebovitz leaves to become head of infrastructure at TPG.

After nearly 27 years, Scott Lebovitz, who joined Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division as an analyst in 1997 and most recently served as co-head of infrastructure investing, will leave the firm this week. He joins private equity group TPG as partner and head of infrastructure for its TPG Rise Climate platform.

“Throughout his tenure at the firm, Scott has helped to develop and grow our infrastructure investing business, which he has co-led since 2018, including merging our infrastructure and energy investing efforts, helping to source and execute investments and advising our portfolio companies,” according to a Goldman Sachs Asset Management internal memo seen by Infrastructure Investor.

As a result of his departure, Tavis Cannell, who joined the firm in 2005 and has served as co-head of infrastructure investing alongside Lebovitz since June 2022, will become sole global head of the asset class.

On Monday, TPG said Lebovitz will lead the firm’s “new strategy targeting investments in infrastructure and real assets that are critical to global decarbonization and energy transition marketplaces”. Lebovitz will begin his new role in the second half of the year.

TPG’s Rise Climate unit was launched in early 2021 to make climate-related investments across asset classes, with the strategy’s first fund closing on $7.3 billion in April 2022. Early last year, TPG began pitching a dedicated infrastructure fund of the strategy – Rise Climate Infrastructure – to investors. A target size is as yet unknown.

No changes at Goldman

“We have always run this business as one team ever since we started this business in 2006; a super integrated team. So, we will keep on running this as a partnership between the senior people in the team, between London and New York,” Philippe Camu, chairman of infrastructure at Goldman Sachs, tells Infrastructure Investor.

Asked if anything changes in terms of other responsibilities for the team that remains, Camu responds: “No, the business is in very good shape in terms of the balance between the US and Europe, both in terms of teams and in terms of portfolio companies and capital deployed.”

Cannell adds: “We’ve almost doubled the size of the investing team over the past four years. And that’s been a combination of a few experienced lateral hires. A lot of what we pride ourselves on is the ability to really grow talent within the business.

“We have close to 40 investment professionals, and we feel that that team is of the right scale and experience and breadth to manage our existing portfolio companies, but also to continue investing our current fund.”

Lebovitz’s departure comes roughly three months after the asset manager reached final close on its fourth flagship fund, West Street Global Infrastructure IV, on $4 billion, which it has been busy deploying. Investments made through fund IV last year include the acquisition of a majority stake in Synthica Energy, a US-based energy-from-waste company; a take-private of Norwegian aquaculture services company Frøy; and the launch of Verdalia Bioenergy, a biomethane platform through which Goldman Sachs intends to invest more than €1 billion in the sector in Europe.

Last September, it also reached a $1 billion final close on its inaugural infrastructure secondaries fund Vintage Infrastructure Partners.

Update: This story was updated at 1:25pm EST on 05/02 to reflect the statement from TPG on Lebovitz’s appointment.