Green hydrogen is primed for US growth

Green hydrogen has long been hailed as the missing piece of the energy transition puzzle. The low-carbon energy carrier has a dizzying number of potential applications that could one day bridge the gap between renewable generation and hard-to-abate industrial sectors such as steel, cement, aviation and long-haul road transport.

In the US, hydrogen production is still dominated by hydrocarbon feedstocks, but this could be about to change if the current administration has its way. Released in June, the US National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap charts a course to 50 million tonnes of clean hydrogen production by mid-century, part of the government’s pledge to achieve net-­zero carbon emissions by the same date.

“The US National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap is far-reaching and ambitious in scope,” says Tim Radcliff, managing director of sustainable infrastructure at energy transition investment firm Denham Capital. “With incentives available to producers and developers working across the value chain, the proposed roadmap offers holistic support.”

The first milestone is to reach 10 million tonnes of clean hydrogen by 2030, scaling that up to 20 million tonnes by 2040, as well as cutting the cost of clean hydrogen to $1 per kilogram by 2031. The 2020 baseline puts the cost at $5 per kilogram, although by June that price had jumped to $7.50 per kilogram as inflationary pressures continued to build.

“The biggest cost of producing green hydrogen is on the operating side, mainly cost of power,” says Himanshu Saxena, chairman and CEO at private equity firm Lotus Infrastructure Partners. “We went through a long deflationary stretch where the cost of renewable power was falling, but in the last 12 to 18 months that trend has completely reversed.”

Scaling green hydrogen will also require developers to navigate electrolyser cost. The expectation is that costs will tumble as demand boosts technological innovation, as seen over the past decade with wind and solar, but the reality is that this will take time.

Mineral bottlenecks of precious metals such as iridium and platinum could also affect future cost and timelines as well as increase dependence on South Africa and China. The Asian economic giant produces almost four times the volume of rare earth metals as the US and holds nearly 95 percent of the world’s zirconium, yttrium and lanthanum reserves.

Taking baby steps

Beyond just setting clean hydrogen targets, the US government is laying down new financing structures, tax credits and other incentives to scale domestic investment. In late November 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, spurring billions of dollars’ worth of government investment.

Under the IIJA, $8 billion has already been pledged to develop regional US hydrogen hubs, another $1 billion to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of electrolysis, and a further $500 million to support manufacturing of clean hydrogen equipment.

Last year, the IIJA legislation was followed up by the Inflation Reduction Act, which included an array of financial incentives, including a new 10-year tax credit worth up to $3 per kilogram of clean hydrogen produced.

“The term ‘game changing’ has been thrown around a lot when it comes to the IRA, but this piece of legislation is generational,” says William Demas, senior managing director and head of Americas at Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group. “It represents a massive shift from Europe to the US in terms of investment opportunities and who will be seen as the global leader on energy transition.”

Radcliff echoes the point: “There is no question that the US is leading the way on green hydrogen. Thanks to measures such as the 45V hydrogen production tax credit, green hydrogen is cost competitive against a wide variety of industrial applications today, and the addressable market will only increase as the industry matures and reaches scale.”

Planning for success

The tax credit addition in the IRA last year was welcome news to the emerging sector but is not without some lingering uncertainty. Government guidance on how projects would qualify for the credit was expected on 16 August but appears to have been delayed.

“Right now, it is a complete pendulum swing,” says Saxena. “If the IRS comes down one way, it could practically kill many of the proposed green hydrogen projects, but if it goes the other way it would completely open the floodgates for new investment in the space.”

At the start of the year, an open letter from a consortium of energy firms and environmental bodies said that weak guidance on the 45V tax credit could cost the Treasury more than $100 billion in subsidies and ultimately increase net emissions if not properly thought through. Under loose guidance, the letter predicted fossil fuel-powered hydrogen would double carbon emissions from the current gas-derived variety.

For green hydrogen to truly take off, there also needs to be enthusiasm from offtakers. “The biggest issue will be educating offtakers about use cases and finding ways to incorporate green hydrogen or hydrogen byproducts like methane or ammonia,” says Demas.

In late July, Macquarie announced a $325 million investment in fertiliser company Atlas Agro. The funds were used to scale industrial green nitrogen production from green hydrogen. “Once you can make the use case for green hydrogen that is economically and commercially viable, the government’s plan seems a lot less ambitious and a lot more realistic,” adds Demas.

Similar projects are also starting to gain momentum. In February, private green hydrogen developer EverWind Fuels announced environmental approval for the first industrial-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia project in North America.

The $6 billion project could one day produce more than 10 million tonnes of green ammonia annually, generated from a 2GW onshore wind farm, and is first targeting 200,000 tonnes per year of green ammonia in 2025, before scaling that up to one million tonnes per year in 2026.

The Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led hydrogen initiative of 132 firms, estimates that at the start of this year at least 135 clean hydrogen projects in North America had been proposed or had at least reached the commissioning stage to reach start-up by 2030. Of those 135 projects, more than 40 percent had already reached final investment decision, were under construction or were already operating. Large-scale projects for industrial offtakers also accounted for more than half of the announced projects.

Making the investment case

The increasing number of announced projects is a positive, but the reality is that the bulk of those clean hydrogen projects is going to be blue hydrogen, fed by natural gas rather than truly renewable energy sources.

“Today, we do not have an offtaker market that is large enough to pay a premium on green hydrogen and we do not have the scale to be cost competitive with more traditional hydrogen sources,” explains Brent Burnett, managing director and head of real assets at alternative investment firm Hamilton Lane. “The IRA is intended to help bridge that and incentivise expansion of capacity, but the realities of the market are becoming apparent.”

Burnett points to supply limitations and difficulties getting hold of the electrolysers needed to scale production. “Even if you had all the money in the world, and had fully permitted shovel-ready projects, your ability to get key equipment today would be constrained.”

Saxena adds that the timeline to see real growth in green hydrogen production is likely going to be the next 10 to 15 years, or even further out depending on a variety of factors. “In the short term, we are probably going to see investment in blue hydrogen as we transition towards green hydrogen.

“Setting up the system will require connecting renewables projects to the grid, which is difficult, and then there is the lack of transportation to take hydrogen to where it is needed. That infrastructure buildout is going to take decades.”

The complexity of the industry is equally going to affect appetite and the pace of growth. Hydrogen is often viewed as a chemicals business but sometimes more of an energy one. Historically, hydrogen was produced by the industrial gas sector and different industries that could potentially use hydrogen operated separately. Scaling the hydrogen economy will require breaking this tradition and greater overlap between different industries and expertise.

The other issue is that the various inefficiencies and losses associated with producing, distributing and ultimately burning hydrogen puts the technology at a substantial disadvantage for certain applications relative to other forms of storage, electricity generation, or heat.

“Time will tell whether the levelised cost of hydrogen will improve or the cost of the various alternatives deteriorate, in each case with the help of government intervention, to open new commercial avenues,” adds Radcliff.

According to the Hydrogen Council, in the first eight months of the IRA’s signing, announced renewable hydrogen capacity in North America grew by 3.5 times. The legislation is proving to be a jolt in the arm of the sector, but it is important to realise that the IRA is not a panacea that will solve all of green hydrogen’s teething problems. Like much of the energy transition, patience is key.