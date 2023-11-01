Grid connections: The energy transition’s hot commodity

As developers struggle to access the grid, old connections increase in value and prompt new strategies to develop.

If people are asked what is holding the energy transition back, the answer often involves grid connections.

There are seemingly never enough connections available in the right place at the right time for anyone’s liking, and ready access to the grid is often quoted as the first reason why one location is chosen over another. This is no wonder, when getting connected can take 15 years or more in the UK, and investments in the European grid are less than half of what they should be to accommodate the transition, according to the Federation of the European Electric Industry.

Still, there is nothing like scarcity to focus the mind. In this case, the realisation is dawning on the infrastructure industry that grid connections are the be-all and end-all for a power project.

This is turning the actual connections into commodities and changing the conversation around them. The savvy question for a manager looking to invest in power generation is no longer, “What can this power plant do for us?” but, “What can we get from that grid connection?”

Crucially, this notion works not only for greenfield developments, where the buying and selling of permits is commonplace, but also when the grid connection is already attached to a power plant, especially one that is suboptimal and out-of-date.

Increasingly, the decades-old coal and lignite plants providing the backbone of electricity supplies in most countries are ripe for decommissioning. And this will not only free up land but also potentially see a sizeable grid connection repurposed. Even more so since most old plants are in locations where supply is in much demand.

Good ideas are not necessarily simple. Getting financial arrangements in place to buy an old and possibly still commissioned coal or lignite plant is not for the faint of heart. But ‘brown-to-green’ plays are increasingly in vogue, a recent example being Asterion Industrial Partners‘ purchase of German energy utility STEAG. Brookfield Asset Management’s ongoing takeover of Origin Energy in Australia is another one. Both give the acquirers guaranteed grid connections for their soon-to-be-greener assets.

On the renewable side, first-generation wind farms often got the pick of the best wind spots for their now almost quaint 500kW or 1MW turbines. Their grid connection will be put to much better use if the old turbines are decommissioned and replaced by new 5MW turbines with better technology and scaled to catch the higher, more stable winds. Managers such as NTR and Partners Groups are already engaging with strategies along these lines.

Furthermore, there is the option to use ‘aggregation’ or ‘co-location’, which are two of the preferred words for hybrid solutions of wind turbines and/or PV modules and/or a battery energy storage system. With more flexibility on a site, “you will get closer and closer to baseload”, as Mirova’s Raphaël Lance put it to us recently. And getting to reliable, baseload-like generation is pretty much the holy grail of renewable generation.

But while the decommissioning of fossil fuel plants may involve dealing with polluted soil and adverse financials, things are not necessarily much easier when the old power plant is green. Acquiring an old wind energy site – often owned by a variety of owners with separate agendas, preferences and price points – will make most developers long for garden-variety greenfield opportunities that ensure a nice premium for whoever has a freed-up or pristine connection permit to sell.

The true value of grid connections took some time to materialise, but it was there all along, if a little forgotten amid supply chain problems, technology considerations and environmental concerns. Now, grid connections are more readily priced. And although slow access to connectivity impedes the speed of the energy transition, it also provides an incentive to optimise what we’ve already got.

In the end, you can have all the hardware in the world – but if you can’t plug it in, it just won’t work.