H2 fund part of Swedish green steel plant’s €1.5bn equity raise

By definition, deals that include greening of hard-to-abate industries are few and far between. Still, in little more than two years’ time, Europe could have a green steel mill using green hydrogen capable of reducing the CO2 emissions from steel production by up to 95 percent compared to steel produced in a traditional coal-fired blast furnace.

A key element is the use of hydrogen rather than coal for the processing, and the project therefore includes a massive renewable energy-powered electrolyser with a 700MW-800MW capacity corresponding to 100 kilotonnes of hydrogen a year.

The conclusion of a €1.5 billion equity raise for the steel mill was announced last week and included a sizable investment from the Clean H2 Infra Fund, possibly the world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure fund. The €2 billion fund is managed by Hy24, which is a 50/50 joint venture between Ardian and pureplay hydrogen investor, FiveT Hydrogen.

The project is a European energy transition milestone. “This is probably the first or at least the most tangible and concrete deployment of hydrogen as a means to effective decarbonisation of a hard-to-abate industry,” Pierre-Etienne Franc, CEO of Hy24, told Infrastructure Investor.

Going where no H2 fund has gone before

Franc revealed that though the investment is both green and hydrogen-focused, it was a less than straightforward deal for the Clean H2 Infra Fund: ”We thought from early on that we could help this dynamic. However, we weren’t supposed to invest in steel making, only hydrogen, so we had to get bylaws adjustments in place with our LPs to seize this dynamic properly as it is a strong market vertical where green hydrogen is needed.”

Hy24 is new to the project and co-led the equity raise together with existing investors including Swedish PE outfit Altor, Singapore’s GIC and Just Climate, a dedicated energy transition outfit established by Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by the current CEO Al Gore. Just Climate closed its inaugural fund this summer, oversubscribed on $1.5 billion against a $1 billion target.

Together, these five provided 80 percent of the fresh capital with Altor as the largest investor.

Swedish Andra AP-fonden/AP2 and Singaporean Temasek were the other new investors. Existing supporters include Swedish AMF Pension, Zurich-headquartered Hitachi Energy, German manufacturer Schaeffler as well as a host of family office and wealth-linked Swedish investors such as Kinnevik and its principal owner Cristina Stenbeck, the IKEA-linked IMAS Foundation, Swedish Vargas and the Wallenberg Investments holding company FAM.

The significant contribution of non-infrastructure investors is down to the risk profile.

“Even though it is a great project, there are still risks as it is a first-of-its-kind with direct hydrogen at scale,” said Franc. “This explains why many funds won’t yet take those risks, but there will be nothing technologically new in each brick of the steel mill investment, but the combination of hydrogen and steel production at scale.”

He takes heart at the broad coalition of investors in the project: “Having players like GIC and Just Climate as well as classic large LPs moving into hydrogen is a strong sign.”

A decarbonisation trailblazer

What the investors hope to see in two years’ time is, in Franc’s words, “the most advanced large-scale, green industrial project in the world” as well as “a trailblazer in decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industrial sectors”.

And this project really isn’t an everyday occurrence: “It has been decades since the last steel mill was built in Europe,” Franc said. He looks forward to the reduction of the free carbon emission allowance that will penalise high-carbon mills and boost green steel production. “It is the obvious way that steel needs to go.

The steel plant will be located in Boden in the northernmost part of Sweden where energy is cheap, plentiful and mostly hydro or wind-based. Already, renewable energy PPAs are in place, according to Franc.

In the plant, iron-ore will be refined to direct-reduced iron using green hydrogen. This will then be mixed with steel scrap and melted in an electric arc furnace powered by green electricity. It is the hydrogen-fuelled direct reduction that makes this plant so special; other steel plants with proposals for using an electric arc furnace, such as Tata Steel’s UK plants, will usually leave out the direct reduction of ore and keep to melting steel scrap.

There have been groundworks done in Boden since the summer of 2022 and start of operations is planned for the end of 2025. The plan is for the plant to produce five million tonnes of high-quality steel by 2030.

The deal is the largest yet for the Clean H2 Infra Fund, whose “deployment is aligned with our expectations – which are very satisfactory given the pause in investment decisions that resulted from the unstable regulatory framework in Europe and US”, according to Franc. Plans are afoot for a new and smaller fund, this time focused on the equipment needed to facilitate the increased use of hydrogen. Possibly encouraged by this strong demonstration of what is possible even in the hard-to-abate industries.