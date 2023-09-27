How Climate Investment bridges the gap between VC and infra 

With more than two-thirds of its $1 billion climate fund invested in venture-type assets, it would be easy to classify Climate Investment, a firm founded by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, as a venture capital firm. But in a recent interview, James Mackey, managing director, project capital at CI, explains how the roughly one-third of that $1 billion plays a critical role not only in closing the distance between venture, growth equity and infrastructure, but also in decarbonisation.

Our conversation with Mackey, which can be found below, has been abridged and edited for clarity.

JM: We provide what we call enabling or catalytic capital to advance innovative solutions with the potential to be transformational platforms and projects.

While CI’s ventures team takes on technology risk, Mackey’s team focuses on the deployment of commercially ready technologies.

JM: We might look at a first- or second-of-a-kind deployment and for things that will ultimately be infrastructure assets, but which don’t yet have the infrastructure risk profile. We see a gap in funding for these types of deployment, so that’s where we come in.

An example of what that looks like in practice is several investments Climate Investment has made focusing on methane abatement.

JM: We have a number of investments across the methane space that started with technology companies that are doing measurement and detection. And now we have a couple of companies that are enabling the actual mitigation.

One of these investments is a company working on projects in the Middle East and North Africa. And the technology is quite simple. It can be as simple as using readily available equipment to capture the gas that would otherwise be emitted and using it for something like steam generation – replacing diesel for instance – or producing electricity.

But while the technology is not very complex – it’s been used for decades – there remains a funding gap that we seek to fill with our capital. This gap is often due to the projects being located in jurisdictions that can be a bit more challenging and incumbent investors don’t want to be the first to step in there. So, we’ll fund these projects to help them get off the ground and demonstrate that they can be operated prudently and safely and provide an attractive rate of return.

But if the technology is not complex and has been around for decades, it begs the question: why isn’t it more widely used, especially when methane is one of the most significant contributors to global warming?

JM: I think historically it was viewed as a matter of cost. We are finding more examples where it is cost-effective. We have a project in Oman for instance that is an economic project. There certainly are places where the value you get from capturing the gas may not cover the cost of doing so. But let’s be honest: as a global community, we haven’t done a great job of ascribing the cost of emissions to what we do. It’s not free to emit CO2 and methane. There are costs; we just don’t see them.

What’s encouraging, however, is that both companies and policymakers are recognising this, according to Mackey, and are introducing incentives in various jurisdictions.

JM: There’s also a lot of activity happening in Iraq right now. We haven’t invested in the country yet but we’re hoping to do so. The level of emissions that are coming from oil production out of Iraq are staggering. If we can find the right way to do it – and it would be on a consortium level – we can make a tremendous amount of climate impact there.

That’s one of the key drivers in CI’s decision-making process: invest in jurisdictions where the firm’s capital can have the most impact, but also in jurisdictions where policies are supportive for financial investors. Though the examples Mackey has referred to so far are growth markets, the majority of CI’s investments are in North America and Western Europe.

JM: Shifting from methane to things like carbon capture and storage, the US actually has some of the most encouraging policies to support carbon capture. That’s through the 45Q tax credits that were modelled after the wind production tax credits. So, the 45Q policy coupled with the more recent Inflation Reduction Act has really led to a lot of growth in the development of CCS projects.

Another example that further illustrates CI’s strategy is the built environment.

JM: The emissions coming from industries like cement and steel I think are overlooked; certainly, more than they should be. We have a few investments in the cement and concrete industry where just reducing the amount of cement used can make a really big difference. One thing on the technology side is these sensors that allow you to see how the concrete is curing so that you don’t have to use as much cement.

But then we also look at the materials that can be used to replace some of the cement that is coming from essentially burning limestone. One of our portfolio companies produces some of these materials, but it needs production facilities. And so, our investment team also includes structured finance expertise to support those portfolio companies by providing them with project finance, being the equity sponsor for getting these facilities built.

Ultimately, the success of our efforts will be when on project three, four, five, or six, we’re attracting more traditional investors.