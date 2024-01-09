Share A- A+ 100%

For two decades, the global use of wind and solar energy has been on a significant upswing and both technologies continue to dominate new generating capacity. 2022 marked the third best year ever for new wind capacity, increasing global total installed capacity from 824GW to 898GW – an increase of around 9 percent compared to 2021 – while solar remained the industry leader with an overall capacity increase of 22 percent to reach 1.05TW.

As the deployment of wind and solar power has expanded, operators have increasingly focused their efforts on maximisation of operational assets. In line with the growth of the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, the use of traditional Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems has evolved in the wind and solar energy space to the development and use of modern digital twin technology. Here we explore the concept of a digital twin in the wind and solar industry and demonstrate how digital twins may be used to drive value in the context of a project’s operation and maintenance.

What is a digital twin?

A digital twin is a digital representation of a physical asset. Digital twin technology uses data gathered from multiple sensors embedded in an asset combined with data simulation, forecasting, monitoring, controlling and optimisation throughout the lifespan of an asset.

In the case of both solar and wind farms, it makes it possible to predict either a wind turbine or solar panel’s performance. The technology in wind and solar farm operations uses the sensor data gathered to monitor current performance as well as pooling data to create 3D representations and models of future designs and forecasting simulations to assist with long-term planning.

Condition-based maintenance

As demand for wind energy increases, more turbines are being erected offshore in often hostile environments. In addition to locational change, rising demand in energy needs has meant that the expected demand output from each turbine has also risen. This has resulted in a direct growth in rotor blade size per turbine – leading to an overall increase in strain load on the turbine’s components.

The use of digital twin technology can however provide critical insights into the performance of a wind farm and assists with risk management, by helping identify potential problems before they arise and assist future project planning.

One of the most popular uses of digital twin technology with respect to wind power has been for failure diagnoses and failure prediction. By using digital twin models, wind turbine operators will be able to receive instantaneous data on the performance of the turbine, thus allowing for condition-focused maintenance. This is opposed to having to rely on proactively planned and intermittent maintenance visits and downtimes for inspection, at which point it may be too late or costly to rectify degradation or faults which have been occurring over a period of time.

The net result of having access to up-to-the-minute data means that wind farm operators are able to monitor performance and detect issues across the entire wind turbine structure, including parts at component level, meaning that failures or larger scale incidents are easily anticipated and mitigated.

Wind turbine operators are also increasingly turning to digital twin technology to support future planning of risk management, both in the construction and maintenance space.

Digital twins allow wind farm developers to model and understand optimum design for ensuring energy production is high, but potential risks are low – particularly by using historically archived modelling data from previous wind farm sites, to create a bespoke model for future development projects.

Digital twins also assist with future maintenance and improvements. They facilitate virtual testing of maintenance upgrades before deployment and condition-based testing, such as simulating types of weather events, so as to understand how to optimally operate the wind farm in the short or long term.

Dialling down cyber-risk

As with wind energy, digital twin technology is also being put to use for assisting with the development and management of solar assets. In the case of photovoltaic solar farms, a digital twin is modelled, behaves like and is connected to the solar farm system.

While digital twin technology is also used for failure diagnoses and future planning with respect to solar assets, a helpful feature of the technology in terms of risk management for both wind and solar farms is the use of digital twin technology in preventing unauthorised access to farms and minimising the risk of cyberattacks.

Solar and wind farms, like other renewable energy sources, with their increasing reliance on digitalised energy grids and with inherently vulnerable systems have been prone to a growing rise in cyber-hacking attempts.

The impacts of such cyberattacks can range from the capturing of sensitive data, power outages or in a worst-case scenario, destruction of the asset itself. However, due to the possible correlation of a digital twin directly with the physical asset, this allows for in-depth cybersecurity analysis with the results being used to identify potential gaps in security and mitigate future disruption risk to the grid.

Levelised cost of electricity is a concept important to both wind energy and solar assets and can be summarised as the average total cost of operating and building the asset per the units of total electricity output generated over its lifetime. Often overly optimistic power generation estimates can impact project cashflow, heightening financial risk, but the use of digital twin technology can be a useful functionality for overall cost reduction of a project throughout all stages.

Digital twin technology allows for the storage of data relevant to equipment performance, which creates a unified system of record, meaning that asset managers and OEMs have a centralised system for equipment performance history which in turn speeds up the often lengthy and costly warranty claims process.

On a more general scale, the digital twin technology helps reduce costs through predictive maintenance, modelling tests for optimum performance and early cost reduction during the design and planning stages.

As the volume of wind and solar installations continues to grow globally, the owners of those assets will increasingly demand that their operation and maintenance be optimised.

One very powerful way in which they can do this is through the use of digital twins utilising artificial intelligence to parse SCADA system information in order to maximise output and reduce or even avoid unscheduled maintenance downtime.

Conrad Purcell is a partner and Kayley Rousell is a trainee solicitor within Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Group