How international law can help Thames Water investors

Renationalisation of the UK utility may have been narrowly avoided last year, but the company remains in troubled waters, writes Philipp Kurek.

Concerns for the future of Thames Water reached fever pitch last year as fears intensified that the company, which serves about 25 percent of English households, may collapse. At the same time, it emerged that the government was drawing up rescue plans in case emergency renationalisation of the utility was required. Ultimately, nationalisation appears to have been narrowly avoided as investors agreed a turn-around plan and injected significant additional capital.

However, Thames Water is facing many more challenges ahead, with the company’s future in private hands less than certain. As matters stand, Thames Water has debts of more than £18 billion ($22.9 billion; €20.9 billion), with £190 million due in April, and £1 billion of debt needing to be refinanced by the end of 2024. Also, it must raise at least £3.25 billion of new equity by 2030 in order to continue operating. Yet, in December 2023, Thames Water admitted that it did not have enough money to pay back its debts by the time the looming deadlines would materialise.

Shortly thereafter, it was reported that Thames Water’s biggest investors significantly wrote down the value of their stakes. All the while, the utility is also facing considerable regulatory uncertainty relating to permitted increases to customer bills and limits on potentially significant regulatory penalties for performance failures, such as sewage outflows and leakage.

Treaties and protections

Although shareholders have, thus far, reiterated their long-term commitment to the business, subject to certain conditions, and nationalisation appears to have been avoided for now, investors in Thames Water would be well advised to consider the potential protections applicable to their existing, and any future, investments in the company.

It is important for investors to not only consider protections available under applicable contracts, regulations and national legislation. They should also consider often overlooked protections afforded by international investment laws, as well as the steps that could be taken to maximise the protections afforded by such laws.

One key source of international investment protections are international investment treaties concluded between states. Moreover, most treaties also give investors the right to commence international arbitration proceedings directly against the host state for alleged breaches by the host state – including actions or omissions by state entities, organs, regulatory bodies, such as Ofwat, the English Water Services Regulation Authority, and other state representatives.

It is important to note that not every investor benefits from investment treaty protections. Whether or not an investor benefits from the protections of investment treaties entered into by the UK – and has a right to bring a direct claim against the UK for alleged violations of these protections – depends on the terms of each treaty as well as the timing and structure of the investment.

The UK is party to more than 100 investment treaties with countries around the world. Some treaties, such as that between the UK and the United Arab Emirates, offer protections to qualifying investors by reference to their nationality or the country of their incorporation – in this example, incorporation in the UAE.

In this respect, many treaties do not require that the relevant investment is held directly, or that that ultimate beneficial ownership or control needs to be in the relevant treaty jurisdiction – thus effectively affording treaty protection to investors provided they hold their investment through a qualifying holding company in the relevant treaty jurisdiction.

Other treaties, however, such as that between the UK and Colombia, contain more restrictive terms, requiring investors to have substantial business activities in their treaty home state, thus effectively excluding pure holding/post box companies from the treaty’s scope.

Moreover, whether or not an investor may avail themselves of treaty protections also depends on the treaty’s definition of qualifying investments. Most treaties adopt a very wide definition and often cover “every kind of asset” owned or controlled by qualifying investors, including direct and indirect shareholdings, debt, bonds, contractual rights and other financial interests.

While the protections afforded by a treaty also depend on the specifics of each treaty, most treaties provide for some key protections that would be highly relevant to investors holding a direct or indirect financial interest in Thames Water.

Most importantly, investment treaties generally contain protections against unlawful expropriation, including any direct or indirect nationalisation of an investment unless such expropriation/nationalisation is accompanied by prompt, adequate and effective compensation, is carried out in the public interest, in accordance with due process, and is non-discriminatory.

In other words, any nationalisation that would substantially deprive investors of the economic use or value of their investment without payment of fair market value compensation, or which illegitimately discriminates against some investors in favour of others, could engage the UK’s liability under applicable investment treaties.

In addition, most investment treaties also impose an obligation on host states to accord foreign investments “fair and equitable treatment”. This is a very broad standard which, among other things, has been held to require host states to protect investors’ legitimate expectations, maintain a stable and predictable legal and business framework for investments, act proportionately in relation to measures affecting foreign investors, act with procedural fairness, due process and transparency, comply with contractual obligations, and refrain from arbitrary and discriminatory conduct.

Thus, any intervention (or lack thereof) by the UK government or Ofwat that violates those protections, even if it falls short of renationalisation, could equally give rise to treaty claims against the UK.

Investor actions

At this stage, it is not clear what form UK government intervention in Thames Water may take (if any), including any future regulatory actions by Ofwat, or even whether such intervention may lead to the nationalisation or expropriation of shareholder, bondholder, or other contractual rights – and if so, in what manner affected investors would be compensated.

However, given such uncertainties, investors in Thames Water would be well advised to carefully consider whether their investment structure affords them treaty protections and the ability to bring potential claims directly against the UK government in international arbitration.

To the extent existing investments do not currently benefit from applicable treaty protections, investors should consider proactively structuring and restructuring investments to maximise treaty protections, provided any such restructuring takes place before the relevant dispute has become reasonably foreseeable.

Given the events of 2023, and the challenges ahead, investors would be well advised to consider any potential restructuring as soon as possible so that it can be implemented in an orderly and tax-efficient fashion, and in good time before any dispute that may arise.

Philipp Kurek is an arbitration partner at law firm Signature Litigation