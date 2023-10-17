I Squared seeks $1.5bn with launch of second credit fund – exclusive

The launch of the new vehicle comes after I Squared closed its maiden infrastructure debt fund in June on about $750m.

I Squared Capital is gearing up to launch its second infrastructure debt fund with a $1.5 billion target, Infrastructure Investor has learned.

The ISQ Global Infrastructure Credit Fund II is to be launched in the coming weeks, it is understood. The first fund launched in 2021 and closed in June this year on close to $750 million, below its target of $1 billion.

I Squared declined to comment on the fundraising.

Its most recent investment came in Germany this summer, when, alongside other institutional lenders Infranity and Rivage Investment, it provided a €410 million debt financing package to developer MaxSolar to install 2GW of solar and co-located storage projects over the next five years.

The I Squared strategy eyes mezzanine deals in investment and non-investment grade debt, averaging BB/B credit quality, according to past documents from the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds. The strategy targets gross returns of 12-15 percent and a cash yield of 6-8 percent.

I Squared’s credit strategy is led by David Rosenblum, who joined as fund partner in June 2022 from his role as managing director at Deutsche Bank, replacing Tom Murray following his exit from I Squared in February that year. Speaking at this month’s Infrastructure Investor Debt Roundtable, Rosenblum outlined the opportunity for the likes of managers such as I Squared.

“Credit funds are certainly seeing a lot of opportunities driven by borrowers looking to stretch the capital stack and to stretch equity dollars particularly around development and renewables,” he said. “Investors are interested in credit because of the yields that can be generated in contrast to the uncertainty of what can be achieved in the equity. As infrastructure continues to grow and evolve, I think that will drive more capital into the infrastructure credit space.”