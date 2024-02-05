I Squared shakes up IR team with raft of managing director hires – exclusive

I Squared Capital has made a string of hires in its investor relations function in a bid to “build a world-class IR organisation”, according to managing partner and chief investment officer Gautam Bhandari.

The Miami-based firm has hired three managing directors in the US alone: Andrew Killian from his role as senior director at DIF Capital Partners to focus on coverage of East Coast LPs; Michael Glascott from his job as managing director in Macquarie Asset Management’s client solutions group, to focus on investors in central US; and Devinder Sangha, to concentrate on consultant relationships, following his role as partner in the real assets group at consultant Albourne Partners, where he worked 18 years.

I Squared has also hired Ryan Lewis as a managing director in the investor relations team specifically focused on the firm’s credit strategy, which last year is believed to have launched its second fund targeting $1.5 billion. Lewis, who joins from Wellington Management, will be responsible for the business and investment oversight.

Another managing director, Brad Ballard, has been appointed in Toronto to focus on coverage in Canada. He arrives from a similar role at GCM Grosvenor.

I Squared is also joining the ranks of managers chasing capital from private wealth channels, hiring Irina Zilbergleyt as principal in New York to lead this effort. Zilbergleyt arrives after her role as director in the investor solutions group at Orix.

In Asia, I Squared has hired Khwan Huh as principal in Korea, joining from a prior role leading Korean fundraising at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The hirings add to the appointment in October of Robert Sanow, who became managing director within the investor relations team based in Munich. There he will focus on coverage of LPs in the DACH and Nordic region. Sanow comes onboard from Credit Suisse’s private funds group. Francesca Lloyd also joined I Squared in October as principal in London, after having spent 12 years with First Avenue. I Squared also hired Chris Fischer in 2023 as deputy general counsel from Invesco. Fischer will work on fund formation within investor relations.

The new investor relations hires will report to Bhandari, although it’s expected that new hires will be made to lead its three IR pillars: product management, coverage model and product model. There won’t be a global head of the investor relations team, a role performed by Andreas Moon from I Squared’s founding in 2012 until his departure last year. At the time, an I Squared spokesperson told Infrastructure Investor that it was in “the early stages of a global build out of the IR function that will institutionalise it and make it more efficient and receptive to LP demands with a local presence in North America, Europe and Asia”.

‘Completely rethinking IR’

“We spent the last year completely rethinking IR, studying best practices from several of our peers and taking direct feedback from our LPs, to make a world class IR organisation. Based on our LP feedback, we decided that the key is to have local and global coverage,” Bhandari told Infrastructure Investor following the latest hires.

I Squared also announced last week it had hired Brian Collett as a managing director “to engage and work with institutional investors on strategic infrastructure investment opportunities”. Collett’s arrival comes after his nearly 19 years at the $10.1 billion Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System, where he was chief investment officer.

“What we noticed after talking to a lot of CIOs is that many are in the process of really fine-tuning their real asset strategies. An entire spectrum of sophistication exists,” explained Bhandari, regarding Collett’s appointment. “There are LPs that are predominantly invested in real estate as their real asset strategy and others have some infrastructure and so everybody is on a different part of the learning curve. We thought: let’s get an industry veteran who has lived and built successful portfolios so that he can guide and advise CIOs, based on his experience, how to practically build world-class infrastructure portfolios.”

In addition to its second credit fund, I Squared is also in market with its maiden energy transition fund, targeting $2 billion. It is also expected to be in market later this year with its fourth flagship vehicle.