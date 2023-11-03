II 100: ‘The speed of growth has been the most surprising’

We asked nine experts, 'In what way has the asset class evolved in the past 10 years that you found surprising?'. Here's what they said.

Paul Newfield

Partner and CEO, Morrison & Co

When I look back at infrastructure conference presentations from a decade ago, the themes were privatisation, globalisation, the rise of the Chinese middle class, urbanisation and decarbonisation.

Today we’re talking about populism, anti-globalisation, a China that might grow old before it grows rich, exurbanisation and donut cities.

Decarbonisation is the only constant and even that’s been a winding road. The resilience of our asset class has relied on it reinventing itself.

Raj Agrawal

Partner and global head of infrastructure, KKR

When I first attended the Infrastructure Investor Global Summit in Berlin in 2009, we were about 200 people in one modest-size conference room and infrastructure was approximately 5 percent of the capital raised annually in alternatives. Today that figure is over 20 percent and there were over 2,500 people in the conference rooms at this year’s summit, with nearly as many who couldn’t fit.

While we always believed in the enormous opportunity for private infrastructure, it’s the speed of growth of our industry on top of the already rapid growth of alternatives that has been most surprising.

Bruce Chapman

Co-founder and partner, Threadmark

One aspect of the market which continues to surprise me is how little migration of talent there has been thus far from private equity to infrastructure. While assets sit at the heart of every true infrastructure strategy, the substantial majority of capital invested in the space now goes into complex operating entities, often with an intention of creating value through the growth or repositioning of the business.

Private equity predates infrastructure as an asset class by approximately 50 years and is (over)populated with seasoned professionals who understand how to grow businesses, incentivise management teams and build and manage portfolios. Yet, as far as I am aware, the number of senior executives which have made the leap from private equity to infrastructure can be counted on just a couple of hands.

Michael Hanna

Head of infrastructure, IFM Investors

As Hemingway once wrote about how a character had become bankrupt – “Gradually, then suddenly” – I think that is how you would describe how many of the current themes in the infrastructure space have emerged as major factors in the direction and future success of the asset class.

If you think about climate change and energy transition, diversity and inclusion, social licence to operate and technological change, these were all themes we had, to some extent, factored into our approach to both investment and asset management over a long period of time but they have shifted quite dramatically in recent times from being ‘interesting and useful considerations’ to now ‘non-negotiables’ and ‘fundamental drivers’ for how we manage the infrastructure asset class.

This pace of change has been unprecedented and the challenge going forward will be to maintain the fundamental characteristics of ‘tried and tested’ infrastructure in an environment where change is rapid and at times unpredictable.

Surinder Toor

Founding partner and managing partner, Arjun Infrastructure

Most surprising is that a vast majority of investors are still under-allocated to traditional infrastructure. The infrastructure asset class has not evolved enough towards a real estate-like approach to core investing strategies, and kept the private equity mindset even when the main goal is to protect the downside.

Alexandra Campbell

Deputy CIO and head of private markets, Cbus Super

The rapid expansion of infrastructure as an asset class, which now encompasses a broad range of assets, including those without any physical attributes or for which market positioning is considered a barrier to entry. Far from being confined to regulated or fully contracted operational assets with monopolistic qualities, infrastructure now provides a diverse range of risk and return profiles, ranging from super core assets with availability-based cashflows through to greenfield developments with emerging technologies that will deliver essential or highly sought services.

Spence Clunie

Managing partner, Ancala

It’s surprising how many assets have been re-classified as ‘infrastructure’ by managers. We believe that the core principles of traditional infrastructure investment have remained the same: asset-backing, stable long-term and inflation-linked cashflows, and strong downside protection.

This approach has made the asset class increasingly attractive to investors that are looking for defensive returns and a good cash yield, particularly in the current economic climate.

Kate Campbell

Founding partner, Astrid Advisors

The energy transition, rapid digital transformation across industries, and the rise of AI have redefined infrastructure’s sub-asset classes with a wealth of investment opportunities. Where a decade ago infrastructure was focused on large, immovable, single assets in energy or transport, new sectors such as data, the cloud, energy storage and efficiency, and EV charging now play a much bigger role.

These new sectors have seen managers move away from single-asset buy-and-hold strategies to platform aggregation approaches. Infrastructure GPs have moved into the PE playbook of value creation.

While 10 years ago globalisation was a buzzword, the opposite is now a reality. The deglobalisation created by today’s political climate is shaping the future of many areas of infrastructure as it impacts supply chains, trade, energy security and investment worldwide.

Stephen Dowd

CIO – private infrastructure, CBRE Investment Management

The wave of ‘Infrastructure 2.0’ sectors that have emerged as a result of technological advances to accommodate the evolution of urban built environments and societal needs.

These have created not only deeper, but broader investment opportunities for the asset class. Deeper to the extent that decarbonisation has created the opportunity to modernise traditional power and transport sectors, whereas data, and digitalisation more generally, have emerged as part of a new sector that is now central to infrastructure strategies. These changes have created a distinct evolution in what modern infrastructure portfolios should look like.