Illinois seeking match funding from Ullico with $75m commitment

The investment from the Illinois State Treasury requests a doubling of the investment from Ullico in Illinois, although Ullico says there is no formal obligation to do so.

The Illinois State Treasury has made a $75 million commitment to the Ullico Infrastructure Fund, on the unique condition that Ullico invests double that amount in the US state.

Illinois, which announced the investment at the end of August, is making the investment through its FIRST Fund, a $1.5 billion investment programme created in 2021 through the state’s Infrastructure Development Act. FIRST allows the State Treasurer to allocate up to 5 percent of the state portfolio to invest in, create and maintain infrastructure and real estate assets within the state through Illinois infrastructure development firms.

The investment with Ullico is the first deployment from the fund and compels Ullico to invest $2 for every $1 invested by Illinois. Ullico Investment Advisors, which is headquartered in Maryland and invests specifically for union-sponsored and public employee benefit plans, has only made one investment in Illinois since creating the Ullico Infrastructure Fund in 2012, with Chicago being one of eight locations CenTrio – its July 2021 utility investment – operates in.

The UIF is an open-ended vehicle with a size of about $4.8 billion, making it the seventh largest open-ended, comingled fund in the infrastructure market. Investments have included being part of the JFK Airport redevelopment and a winner in last year’s New York Bight offshore wind process, as well as other investments across the US in renewables, utilities, transportation and water.

“We have seen for years the private sector investing in infrastructure and making a good return,” Michael Frerichs, the Illinois state treasurer, told Infrastructure Investor. “We did not have the ability to invest in infrastructure, but with the General Assembly, we were able to convince them we could get good returns and [that] if we focus on the state of Illinois, we could help to grow infrastructure in our state, being helpful to our businesses and our residents creating jobs.”

While stating in financial terms Illinois was looking for “above benchmark returns”, Frerichs added: “Boosting regional economies and businesses is a good return for the state.”

Illinois’s commitment does not include a formal requirement to invest in the state. Rather, the investment is taking a more informal but collaborative approach.

“We will work with the fund managers and monitor their progress. If they didn’t intend to invest in Illinois, they wouldn’t be taking our money,” said Frerichs.

Jeff Murphy, managing director and portfolio manager of UIF, said that Illinois has invested in the fund on the same terms as all other LPs.

“Illinois is a limited partner in our fund and is treated like every other limited partner,” he said. “We have a set of documentation that investors sign up to collectively and that’s what governs the fund’s investment programme. Like all of our limited partners, they have objectives and goals that they’d like to see from the fund, and we work to meet those objectives.”

Murphy added. “As we only invest in the US and Canada, we do not believe it will be a challenge investing part of our fund’s capital in Illinois. We currently have investments in Illinois in the transportation and energy sectors and we have a number of opportunities in our pipeline in the state. For all of our investors, including the state of Illinois, it’s important that they have diversification outside of their home states or regions. With an estimated fund size of over $5 billion at the end of this quarter and 24 different portfolio holdings, we are confident we can deliver that diversification.”

FIRST of many

While Ullico is the maiden investment of the FIRST Fund, Frerichs said the state is in the middle of negotiations with other fund managers.

“We will make investments in fund managers who will invest in innovative infrastructure in Illinois, with progress being measured based on economic and financial development factors,” he explained.

Frerichs said there is no sector-specific priority for the FIRST Fund, but that it invests across land, buildings, transportation, utilities, communications, renewables, healthcare and other real assets. According to a statement from the treasury, funds must maintain a significant presence in Illinois and have a track record of development in Illinois.