Infra co-investments are in vogue

Infrastructure may be a relative newcomer to the private markets landscape, but it is catching up fast. Just as LPs with private equity exposure have been clamouring for co-investment rights for some time now, so we are witnessing a similar trend in infrastructure.

Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives Study 2023, for example, picked up a healthy appetite for infrastructure co-investments: 37 percent of those surveyed said they were planning to invest in these opportunities over the coming year.

This interest is why we are seeing specific co-investment vehicles being raised for the segment. For example, Golding Capital Partners launched its third infrastructure co-investment fund in April with a €600 million target, while StepStone is also gathering capital for its inaugural co-investment fund targeting co-investments in the space. At the same time, GPs are raising pockets of co-investment capital alongside blind pool vehicles, including NextEnergy Capital, which reached a first close of $330 million for its main fund in July, plus a further $150 million of commitments for co-investment.

The supply of co-investments has also been increasing over recent years. Analysis by StepStone found that in 2016, dealflow from around 60 of what it calls “top GPs” stood at 29 co-investments, valued at $6.7 billion; in 2021, dealflow had increased to 90, valued at $35 billion, with the range of sectors also increasing over that time. And 2023 looks to be an even busier year. “We’ve been incredibly active on co-investments,” says Minesh Mashru, global head of infrastructure at Cambridge Associates. “It has felt like one of the most active years we’ve seen as dealflow remains extremely high.”

What’s the draw?

Many investors are attracted by the lower (or zero) fees and carried interest charged on co-investments, the opportunity to build relationships with GPs and see how they operate on live deals, as well as the capacity to fine-tune portfolios.

“We like co-investments in part because we can accelerate capital deployment – we don’t have to commit and then wait for a fund to invest,” says Yves Meyer-Bülow, head of infrastructure funds and co-investments at Allianz Capital Partners. “They help us steer the portfolio towards attractive themes.”

Yet perhaps the biggest draw is the potential for strong returns. “Our co-investment activity will increase because it has worked out well for us,” says Meyer-Bülow. “We have seen higher returns than in our fund investments, and that is on top of our implied fee savings. In fact, we came out of the J-curve in our latest fund of funds vehicle six months after first close. So, there’s real potential for early money multiple expansion, DPI and excess returns.”

These deals are not straightforward to get across the line, however. The Perspectives study found that the biggest barriers to investor participation were the speed required to conclude the transaction (mentioned by 44 percent of respondents), ticket size required (37 percent), and not being staffed up to manage these deals (33 percent).

“There is a disconnect between the number of investors that request co-investment rights and the number that take them up,” says Amarik Ubhi, global head of infrastructure at Mercer. “Co-investments are more complex and time-constrained than typical primary fund commitments and they are very resource-intensive. There is only a small number of investors with the in-house resources and appropriate governance structures to capture these opportunities.”

Many investors therefore seek access to co-investments via advisers or co-investment funds. And beyond that, it is the larger investors that tend to be most interested in co-investments, as Mashru points out: “There is a lot of appetite for co-investments, especially among the larger allocators. These tend to be direct investors seeking to diversify their infrastructure programmes, develop alpha and lower fee burdens.”

Challenging times

Are we likely to see any shifts in the foreseeable future? After all, the macroeconomic climate has changed substantially from 18 months ago and infrastructure fundraising is now starting to slow. “The denominator effect is just one factor that may put the brakes on co-investment appetite,” says Meyer-Bülow. “There are others, such as the competition today from fixed-income, where investors can generate higher returns than previously since interest rates have risen, and you may not have to put as much risk capital behind this asset class as for equity strategies. Some investors have also reined in their risk profile.”

Investors are also likely to be scrutinising deals more closely, given the backdrop of weaker economic growth and the potential for high leverage to cause problems in some businesses as interest rates rise – the UK’s Thames Water is a prime example here.

“Underwriting is incredibly complex, especially for co-investments in infrastructure,” says Mashru. “We need to work with trusted partners and understand the downside risks, whether that be on greenfield development or on capital structures – the water sector has woken investors up to the fact that there is more than senior debt in some of these structures.”

Room to grow

Yet many still believe appetite remains undimmed, even despite some of the headwinds. “The denominator effect has unwound a bit as public markets have recovered,” says Mashru. “Infrastructure is still relatively nascent, which means that may investors are still underweight here, and it is a defensive sector that can generate strong returns to compensate for lack of liquidity.”

Ubhi agrees. “Infrastructure has been successful for investors with allocations here. Denominator issues have affected private markets, but infrastructure has been resilient. If investors are making difficult choices about where to allocate their capital, they may be reluctant to pause or reduce their infrastructure programme.”

Meanwhile, slower fundraising is likely to build further dealflow as GPs tap LPs to fill any gaps on deals they may otherwise be unable to complete. “Fundraising is challenging for some GPs and that is creating opportunities, especially among more diversified managers,” says Mashru. “For those focused on renewables and energy transition, dealflow will continue to be strong because GPs need capital to build new assets.”

And perhaps this is where the shift will come as what counts as infrastructure continues to evolve. The rush to digital assets, both during and immediately after the pandemic, has left many LPs overweight in this sector and valuations high. Many are looking to pivot towards the multi-decade opportunity that energy transition could potentially present. “We will continue to see more dealflow around areas such as energy transition and transport,” says Mashru. “By contrast, I expect to see a lot more scrutiny around utilities and regulated assets.”