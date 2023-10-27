Infra investors with PJM coal, gas exposure face ‘boosted risks’ and losses

A recent report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis has found that coal and gas plants in the US’s largest power market are underperforming.

Private capital is facing ‘boosted risks’ and lowered returns for coal and gas facilities in the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland (PJM) Interconnection, the US’ largest power market and regional transmission organisation (RTO), according to the first two parts of a three-part report released this fall, from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

The report – Private equity in PJM: New risks for limited partners, private capital – listed seven GPs as having owned some of these assets: ECP, ArcLight Capital Partners, Blackstone, LS Power, Avenue Capital, the Carlyle Group and TIAA/Nuveen.

The infrastructure funds exposed, according to the report, are LS Power Equity Partners I, II, III and IV; ArcLight Energy Partners V, VI and VII; Energy Capital Partners III, IV, the ECP Calpine Continuation Fund; and Carlyle Power Partners II. The other GPs invested in these assets via their private equity strategies.

The risks to these coal and gas assets go beyond the typical climate-related concerns levelled at them and are RTO-specific. First, PJM is a capacity market, meaning that energy producers are paid based on their ability to supply the RTO with a certain amount of energy for a year-long term. And those year-to-year prices for energy are dropping from the highs of the 2010s, which saw an influx of private capital, the report states.

“The risk environment for these [investments] has gone up significantly. I’m sure some have priced it in or recognised it, but I don’t think everybody has it. We’re just in a different place now than we were five years ago,” explained Dennis Wamsted, the author of the reports and an energy analyst with the IEEFA.

And despite the interconnection queue being paused in PJM, there is still much more capacity expected to come online – which will have an impact on capacity prices.

“It’s a little harder to say what the impact [of new renewable generation] will be for capacity prices. If we get a whole bunch of coal plant retirements, capacity prices might go up, but you then have to factor in how much new renewable [energy] is going to come into the market,” Wamsted said.

He continued: “Five years down the road, we’re going to have offshore wind in the PJM market and that is going to be another uncertain factor if you are a fossil fuel generator in the market. Probably close to 7.5GW of new offshore wind capacity that will be online before 2030. That’s going to have an impact on the market.”

Another issue with PJM’s capacity market is the fines that producers may incur if they’re not able to fulfil the supply they promised. Before Winter Storm Elliot of December 2022, such fines were rare, but in Elliot’s wake multiple power plants were fined a collective $1.2 billion by PJM for not meeting the grid’s needs.

The size of the fines vary by party, with ArcLight owing $70 million alone, reduced from $100 million. Lincoln Power, owned by the Carlyle Group, filed for bankruptcy this spring due to its inability to metabolise its near-$40 million fine. While PJM initially served $1.8 billion in fines to asset owners, this was reduced across various assets to $1.2 billion at the start of this month.

In addition to these fines, a systemic overhaul is expected to take place for PJM in the coming months, with lowered winter capacity credits – or the amount of generation capacity to be considered “reliable” during any given period of time – for gas plants being proposed, so as to avoid situations like this in the future.

The second installment of the report found that returns for some of the aforementioned exposed funds are lower. Latest LP documents from June 2023 back this up for all 11 of the funds aforementioned, though the total impact of the Winter Storm Elliot-related fines are not reflected:

ECP, Carlyle and ArcLight declined to comment on this piece. Blackstone, LS Power, Avenue Capital and TIAA/Nuveen did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.